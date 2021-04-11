Montana had six track and field competitors move into the top 10 of the Big Sky rankings in eight events at the Bobcat Qualifier on Saturday, the team's first dual meet of the season.
Sophomore Kip Krebsbach is now second in the Big Sky this season in the 200 meters (21.21) and sixth in the 100 meters (10.60).
Sophomore Jansen Ziola leaped into second in the conference in long jump (19-3.5), the event she placed third in at the 2019 Big Sky Championships. She also is now second in the 100-meter hurdles (13.66).
Senior Holly Houston had the third-best discus throw (157-7) in the Big Sky this season.
Sophomore Cade Johnstone moved into fifth in the league in the 400 meters (48.38).
Freshman Alisha Gilbert is now fifth in the Big Sky in triple jump (39-5.75).
Freshman Aly Tekippe now sits at 10th in the conference in pole vault (11-7.75).
