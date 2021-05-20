MISSOULA — Off the heals of some standout performances in the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field championships, the Montana Grizzlies are sending seven athletes to the NCAA West Regionals.
Tanessa Morris headlines the group after she cruised to a conference title in the hammer throw with a winning mark of 199 feet — 17 feet better than the runner up. Cade Johnstone, a sophomore sprinter out of Forsyth, broke the Grizzlies' program record in the 400-meter dash with a 46.64 mark as he snapped a 36-year-old record and won the Big Sky title in the event.
Joining the two are javelin throwers Dylan Knipp, Evan Todd and Kimberly Earhart, along with Jacob Lamb in the 800 and Brent Yeakey in the discus.
All but Yeakey, who is making his second career regionals appearance, are first-time regional qualifiers. The Grizzlies are sending their most athletes to regionals since 2017.
The NCAA West Regionals are scheduled for later this month, May 26-29, in College Station, Texas, at Texas A&M. The top 12 from each event in each regional will move on to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in June.
