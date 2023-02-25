The Montana track and field team wrapped up the first day of the full meet at the Big Sky Indoor Championships on Friday with a mixed bag of exceptional results along with frustrating finishes in Moscow, Idaho.
The men's team had at least one athlete score in all five finals, while the women had a pair of individual point scorers.
Jaydon Green nearly won in the second heat in the 60-meter hurdles and easily qualified for the finals with the third-best overall time at 7.95. He has been under eight seconds in every event this season.
He's up against a very difficult opponent in Northern Colorado's Jerome Campbell, who qualified with a top-five time in the country at 7.63. Green is up for the challenge, and has been Montana's most consistent performer this season.
"He had a very workmanlike time. He took care of his business and advanced to tomorrow's final just like good athletes do at the conference meet," UM coach Doug Fraley said. "It was business as usual for him."
The first points of the day for Montana came in the women's long jump. Ailsa Gilbert had a season-best jump of 17-8.25 in her first attempt of the day, becoming the only athlete from the first flight to qualify for the finals. She finished in seventh to earn two points for her team.
The Montana men's team had an athlete advance out of the first flight. Jason Upton went all-in on his first attempt in the long jump with a massive PR of 23-8. He fouled on his next two, but that initial jump was enough to win the first flight and qualify him for the finals.
"(Gilbert and Upton) were both coming out of the lower-seeded flight and both ended up coming out of that and making the final, that was awesome. Jason got a big lifetime best and was not seeded to score. He popped a big one and got sixth place."
Shealyne McGee provided Montana with five additional points in the pole vault, nearly matching her career-best with a vault of 12-10.25 for fourth. On her final attempt at the 13-2.25 mark it looked like the height was there, but a slight bump going over knocked over the bar.
Fraley noted how impressive a fourth-place finish was in one of the deepest events in the entire meet.
On the men's side, Patrick Kremer scored in the high jump with a new career best mark. The freshman improved by two inches on his previous best, jumping 6-6 to take fifth place in the event and score four points for the Grizzlies.
There were more personal bests and points to be had as the night concluded. In the final field event, Noah Ramirez maintained his noteworthy trajectory this season. The senior set a career-best with a throw of 56-6, beating his previous high from last meet by over a foot.
It qualified him for the finals, where he was able to finish fifth and add four points to Montana's total score.
"Noah had a huge PR in the shot and got fifth," Fraley said. "Patrick got a big PR in the high jump and got fifth. For a freshman coming in and jumping a two-inch PR in the conference meet when he wasn't even slated to score, that was really awesome."
Maxwell Scott continued a standout indoor season with a great end to the night for the Grizzlies. The sophomore from Portland ran a time of 14:37.86 in the 5,000-meter race to get a point for Montana. It matched, exactly, the best time of the season for Scott. Similar to Kremer in the high jump, Scott started the event in 11th in the season-long performance list and was able to move up in the standings.
