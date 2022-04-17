MISSOULA — Five Montana Grizzlies competed on Saturday during the final day of the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, California.
Out of 50 runners in the men's 1,500 meters, Montana had two of the top runners, with Joel Mendez placing third (3:51.31) and Quincy Fast finishing 11th (3:53.56).
Already an historic weekend for Mendez — on Wednesday he set a Bryan Clay Invitational meet and facility record in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time that ranks 10th in the nation this season — the junior shaved 12 seconds off of his best 1,500 time to finish third.
Additionally on Saturday, Ailsa Gilbert competed in three events, with a personal best in the 100 hurdles (14.22); Jansen Ziola finished in the top-quarter of both of her events, including 11th in the long jump (18-10.75); and Holly Sudol was within four-hundredths of a second of a PR in the 400 (57.52).
Saturday's results capped a busy week for Montana, in which the Grizzlies competed in four separate meets across four days. Earlier last week in Long Beach, four Grizzlies recorded top-10 marks in the Big Sky this season.
The team will now have next weekend off, before traveling to Pocatello, Idaho, the following weekend.
