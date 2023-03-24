MISSOULA — Opportunities to catch the Montana track and field teams at home are few and not very far between this spring.

Fans of the Grizzlies have three chances: Saturday, next weekend and April 22 at Dornblaser Field. This Saturday's annual Al Manuel Invitational marks their outdoor debut at 11 a.m.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.