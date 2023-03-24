MISSOULA — Opportunities to catch the Montana track and field teams at home are few and not very far between this spring.
Fans of the Grizzlies have three chances: Saturday, next weekend and April 22 at Dornblaser Field. This Saturday's annual Al Manuel Invitational marks their outdoor debut at 11 a.m.
“I’m looking forward to getting the outdoor season started,” first-year head coach Doug Fraley said. “The training volume in March is going to be what carries you through April and May.
"After initially getting some rest after the indoor conference meet, we’ve been building up our training volume and have been able to get outside. Kids have looked great and everybody is excited about competing at home.”
Senior Morgan Radtke of Drummond has enjoyed the most success this school year among western-Montana-raised Grizzlies. She set a career-best score and finished in third place in the pentathlon at the Big Sky Indoor Championships last month in Moscow, Idaho.
Radtke scored 3,618 points to come up just a single point behind Idaho State's Kylee Dimick in second and 57 behind the Big Sky champion Eliana Coburn from Sacramento State. She showed consistency throughout the competition.
"She's one of our fifth-year leaders and is such a great young lady who has so many great things going on in her life getting ready to go off to veterinary school and things like that," Fraley said. "For her to stay an extra year and get rewarded with a podium finish and a big PR at the conference meet, it's just a fantastic thing."
Other Grizzly women of note who graduated from area high schools and will be competing Saturday include Whitney Morrison of Missoula Big Sky, Brooke Stayner of Missoula Sentinel, Perry Paffhausen of Missoula Hellgate, Mikenna Ells of Whitefish and Beatrix Frissell of Polson.
Grizzly men of note who graduated from area high schools and will be competing Saturday include Will Dauenhauer of Missoula Hellgate, Colin Shaules of Missoula Sentinel, Lane Cole of Hamilton, Walker McDonald of Seeley-Swan, Kalispell Flathead's Dylan Zink and Jay Beagle of Libby.
For Fraley, a big aspect of the first meet is to help the athletes adjust to being back in the flow of outdoor track. Instead of the confined spaces of the domes Montana competed in over the winter, with walls to your side and roofs to enclose the space, all of a sudden have to deal with the long straightaways and open space the come with being outdoors.
“It’s a small meet which is good, it’s low key," he said. "It will give the athletes a chance to get integrated into outdoor track because it’s a different perception,.
"When you’re inside all winter and you’re going to competitions inside buildings and smaller tracks, to all of a sudden go outside and you’ve got this big 400-meter track. The athletes perceive distance differently and just space. Kind of your wiring has to change when you go from indoor to outdoor.”
More than just being outside, the excitement for Fraley comes from getting all of his athletes back competing. The meet actually started Friday with the hammer throw and javelin events.
On Saturday the Grizzlies will be joined by athletes from Montana State, Carroll, Montana Tech, Montana Western and Providence.
—UM sports information contributed
