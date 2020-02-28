Montana had several surprise breakout performances on Friday, during the first full day of the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships in Pocatello, Idaho.
Of the nine scored events, the Grizzlies got points in five of them, including a second-place finish in the women’s distance medley relay, despite never before competing in the event this season. Montana’s team of Samantha Engebretsen, Jaree Mane, Carly Dahms and June Eastwood finished with a time of 11 minutes, 51.69 seconds.
Highlighting the day were Jane Booth’s eight points in the women’s high jump. Booth, a senior from Corvallis, was expected to score in the event. After all, Friday marked the fourth indoor championship of her career, with the talented jumper scoring at the previous two. She exceeded expectations, though, with the best jump of her senior season. Booth cleared 5-feet, 7 inches to place second and earn All-Big Sky honors for the second year in a row.
Montana was one of two schools with multiple point-scorers in the event, with Morgan Radtke placing fifth with a jump of 5-4.5. The performance comes a year after the sophomore recorded no height at her debut championship meet.
Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day, though, came in the men’s long jump, with three Griz athletes earning nine total points. Montana was the only school to have three jumpers earn points.
Competing at his first championships, freshman Peterson Bohannon fouled on his first attempt, before clearing 22 feet on his second attempt and a career-best 23-8.25 on his third jump. That distance was good for a fourth-place finish.
Bohannon was joined by fellow first-time scorer Jordan Stow (PR 23-5.25, sixth) and sophomore Aidan Diggs (22-8, eighth). For Stow, his performance came after placing 10th in 2018 and ninth in 2019 — narrowly missing a scoring mark each year.
In the women’s 5,000 meters, Montana recorded points from both Beatrix Frissell (17:26.89, fifth) — a first-time performer — and Emily Pittis (17:27.28, sixth).
In addition to Montana’s point-scorers, several additional Grizzlies are in line to score on Saturday. The majority of running events held preliminary rounds on Friday, with plenty of Grizzlies posting qualifying times for Saturday’s finals.
Senior Olivia Ellis qualified in all three of her running events (7.70 in the 60 meters, 25.09 in the 200 meters and 8.85 in the 60-meter hurdles), setting up a busy Saturday.
Sophomore Paul Johnstone, who entered the meet with the Big Sky’s top time in the 400 meters, is right where he needs to be. He ran the second-fastest preliminary time (48.40) and was within 16-hundredths of a second of the top spot. Teammates Chase Armstrong (49.16, ninth) and Callum Macnab (49.51, 11th) also qualified for Saturday’s finals, where they will compete for a top-eight spot. Johnstone (21.76, fifth) and Macnab (21.72, third) will compete in multiple events, also advancing in the men’s 200 meters.
In the men’s 800 meters, the Grizzlies were the only school to have two of the top-six runners, with Jacob Lamb (1:53.49, fourth) and Noah Adams (1:5425, sixth) advancing to the finals,
Also advancing on Friday was: Emma Normand (women’s 60 meters); Kip Krebsbach (men’s 60 meters); Jaydon Green (60 meters); Aidan Diggs (60 meters).
In the men’s weight throw, junior Shawn Humphries entered the meet seeded fourth, before falling to 12th. Earlier this season, Humphries set a Montana school record in the event; if he could have matched that performance, he would have earned a top-three finish on Friday.
Saturday marks the final day of the championships, with action beginning at 10 a.m.
