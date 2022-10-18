Quarterback: Asher O’Hara, No. 10
The Hornets run a two-quarterback system with Jake Dunniway serving as the passing threat. But when O’Hara is in, you can likely bet on a run play as he’s fourth in the Big Sky across any position with 424 rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns at 11. Sac State strikes the perfect balance with this QB duo, but it’s O’Hara with the hot hand. He ran for three scores last week versus Eastern Washington in another blowout victory.
Running back: Cameron Skattebo, No. 4
One of the most electric running backs in FCS football, Skattebo is the true engine of the offense. He has breakaway speed and the athletic ability to wow with his playmaking, whether that be making a man (or two) miss, or going over the top of a would-be tackler. He has five rushing touchdowns this season but leads the conference with 740 ground yards and 7.7 yards per carry. The Hornet standout has also chipped in 201 receiving yards.
Tight end: Marshel Martin, No. 16
A returning First Team All-Big Sky honoree, Martin is back at it in 2022 by leading his team in both receiving yards and scores. What’s led to his five TD grabs and team-leading 362 yards is his incredible speed for a tight end. Martin explodes off the line of scrimmage with a 4.5 40-yard dash time, allowing him to beat his matchup most of the time when drawing linebackers in coverage. He totals over 60 yards receiving per contest.
Offensive lineman: Brandon Weldon, No. 78
A true veteran, Weldon has started the last 25 contests for the Hornets, dating back to 2019. In that year he was a right tackle, and in 2021 he transitioned to right guard where he was a Second Team All-Big Sky selection. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, the senior from El Segundo, California has been a premier force for Sac State. In 2021, he was part of a unit that averaged 4.6 yards per carry and relinquished just 18 sacks on the season
Punt returner: Marcus Fulcher, No. 9
His role on the offense might just be for change of pace, but his prominence on the punt return unit sets his offense up for success. The Fresno, California product leads the Big Sky in return yards per punt attempt, averaging 16.5 yards per try. Over the past couple of weeks, he’s been getting the job done in the backfield, too. Through the Hornets’ last two contests, he’s found the end zone twice. He’s contributed 23 catches as well.
Linebacker: Armon Bailey, No. 30
Bailey is the anchor of the Sac State defense despite losing out on much of his 2019 and 2021 seasons with different injuries. The senior from Vallejo, California has two Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week selections this season, which came in back-to-back weeks. He’s the team’s leading tackler with 38, and also tops in tackles for loss with 5.5. He’s added three quarterback hurries, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Nickel back: Marte Mapu, No. 5
Lining up as the team’s nickelback, typically acting as their third linebacker, Mapu is everywhere for the Hornets. A 2021 Second Team All-Big Sky honoree, Mapu is showing why he entered his senior slate with preseason All-American recognition. He has 31 tackles, 4.5 of which have come for a loss, and he’s also the team’s interception leader with two. He’s played both safety and linebacker in college, giving him comfortability in all facets of the defense.
Defensive end: Adeoye Ayodele, No. 46
Ayodele came to Sacramento State for his senior season with a storied background. He was a four-year player for the Texas Longhorns and a high school graduate of the great IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. During his senior year of high school, he was listed as the No. 49 recruit in the country for his class. It goes without saying, he has no problem fitting in with the Hornets. He has 18 tackles, 2.5 for loss, one sack and five quarterback hurries.
