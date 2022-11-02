Montana is no stranger to postseason success under head coach Chris Citowicki.
The sixth-seeded Griz added another chapter as they avenged a 1-0 regular-season loss with a 3-0 victory over third-seeded Portland State in the Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado.
The Grizzlies' three goals are their most in a Big Sky tournament match since 2012. The three-goal differential is their largest in a conference tourney game since 2000.
It was quite the turnaround for the Griz, who were playing their first game in 10 days and were coming off their first conference loss by multiple goals in Citowicki's five seasons. They had lost 2-0 to Weber State in the regular-season finale and had to wait and see if they would get the sixth and final tournament berth.
"If I flash back to when we lost to Weber on that last game of the season, the amount of work that these kids just put in over the prior six training sessions was just incredible," Citowicki said in a postgame interview on the ESPN+ stream.
"So, I mean, all credit to them. They worked so hard today, and they've worked so hard over the past week. I love the turnaround that we've seen from that last game to this one here."
Montana jumped up 1-0 in the 29th minute when Sydney Haustein scored her first goal of the season and the sixth of her career. She tapped in a bouncing ball in the 6-yard box after Riley O'Brien redirected the ball Molly Quarry played in from outside the top right corner of the 18-yard box.
Molly Massman made it 2-0 in the 44th minute when she knocked in a ball in the 6-yard box score after PSU's goalie ran into a UM player while trying to field a high-bouncing ball. It was her third goal of the season.
Maysa Walters upped the lead to 3-0 with a header goal on a free kick by Allie Larsen, a second-team all-conference defender, from near midfield in the 47th minute. It was the second goal this year for the Billings native and New Mexico transfer who earned All-Big Sky honorable mention status as a midfielder.
Camellia Xu saved all seven shots that the Vikings put on goal. They took 16 total shots, while UM took 15 and put eight on net against goalie Sidney O'Billovich.
So, who would Citowicki give the game ball to?
"I think that's an unfair question. I got too many people," he said with a laugh. "Wow, honestly, I don't know, because I feel the back line did well, the goalkeeper did well, the forwards did well, midfield did well.
"If I was to pick out one person, maybe Molly Massman, who's our holding midfielder in the middle. The amount of work she had to do in organization was incredible, and I couldn't take her off the field. Every time a center back went up, she had to become the center back. She was an unsung hero that unless you know exactly what you're looking for, you're not going to see her working, but she was just impeccable today."
The Griz improved to 7-1 in Big Sky tournament games under Citowicki. This was their sixth shutout victory in those eight games.
Montana has won the tournament championship in three of its previous four trips during Citowicki's tenure. Winning the tourney title results in an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
The Griz (7-6-6) advance to play second-seeded Idaho (11-3-2) in the semifinals 11 a.m. Friday. The Vandals led the Big Sky with eight all-conference honorees, including freshman Kira Witte, who was named the Big Sky goalkeeper of the year and the newcomer of the year.
UM lost 1-0 to Idaho on Sept. 30 in Missoula in their lone meeting this year. The Griz managed just two shots on goals, while Idaho had four, including a decisive penalty kick goal in the 88th minute.
"That'll be interesting," Citowicki said of a second meeting. "Similar formations, if they come out in the same thing and we come out in the same thing, then all of a sudden we're matched up and then it's player for player, and that becomes interesting.
"But I feel like they've had a tremendous season. They've got a good goalkeeper. So, they're, obviously, I would say, favored in that one, and we're going to have to pull off something special to get that result."
In the other quarterfinal, No. 5 seed Weber State upset No. 4 seed Sacramento State. The Wildcats posted a 4-2 advantage on penalty kicks after the teams played to a 1-1 tie through overtime.
Weber State will take on No. 1 seed Northern Arizona in the second semifinal game Friday. That game will take place after Montana's game and is currently scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled for noon Sunday. All tournament games are streamed on ESPN+.
