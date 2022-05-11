Montana freshman Presley Jantzi smacked the winning hit in extra innings while sophomore Allie Brock threw four scoreless frames in relief to lead the sixth-seeded Griz to a 5-4 upset win over third-seeded Portland State in the first round of the Big Sky softball tournament on Wednesday at Wildcat Softball Field in Ogden, Utah.
UM advanced to the undefeated semifinals to face No. 2 seed Sacramento State late Wednesday night.
Janzti came up clutch with a pinch-hit, two-out RBI double that scored Kylie Becker, a second-team All-Big Sky pick, to give the Griz a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth inning. Becker was UM's first base runner since the fifth inning against first-team All-Big Sky pitcher Olivia Grey, who gave up five runs, all earned, on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.
Jantzi's go-ahead hit gave the Griz their first lead since a 2-0 advantage in the second inning. Maygen McGrath, the Big Sky player of the year, and Cami Sellers, an All-Big Sky honorable mention, led off the game with back-to-back solo home runs to right field and left field.
Trailing 4-2, UM tied the game in the fifth when Becker drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk on four pitches and Elise Ontiveros, an All-Big Sky honorable mention, was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat. The Griz had loaded the bases when Brooklyn Weisgram singled, McGrath walked and Sellers drew a one-out intentional walk.
Brock limited the Vikings to four hits and two walks while striking out four batters in the final four innings, with her last strikeout ending the game by stranding the potentially tying run on second base. She had replaced starter Dana Butterfield, who allowed four runs, all earned, on seven hits and four walks with one strikeout in the opening four innings.
In the sixth, Montana turned an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners to keep the game tied 4-4. PSU tried a suicide squeeze in the seventh, but Maddie Thompson didn't get the bat on the ball and Grace Johnson was picked off at third base. Thomspon then flew out, sending the game to extras.
UM had lost its 2-0 lead in the second when Natalia Martinez lined a solo home run off the foul pole in right field and Alexa Cepdea singled home Kiara McCrea, who had walked and moved up two bases on two wild pitches, to tie the game 2-2. The Griz avoided further damage, getting out of a bases-loaded jam after committing an error on a potentially inning-ending double play.
UM faced its first deficit, 3-2, when Cepeda drove in Mariah Rodriguez with her second RBI single of the day, this one a two-out, opposite-field slap to left field in the third inning. The Griz fell down 4-2 when Emily Johansen tagged an RBI sacrifice fly that brought home Olivia Dean, who had tripled to open the fourth.
Montana's win was the second upset in as many games at the tournament. Fifth-seeded Idaho State knocked off fourth-seeded Northern Colorado, 7-2, to move on to face top-seeded Weber State. The hosting Wildcats went on to beat ISU, 10-0, in five innings to advance to the undefeated final 5 p.m. Thursday against the winner of UM vs. Sacramento State.
