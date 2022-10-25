Quarterback: Bronson Barron, No. 10
The American Fork, Utah native has seen the top of the hill and the bottom of the valley, all in one season. In week 2 versus Utah State, he completed just 50 percent of his passes while tossing three interceptions. The following week against Utah Tech, he completed 75 percent of his passes for four touchdowns. Since then he’s thrown six touchdowns and two more interceptions, showing an up-and-down tendency. Which version of Barron shows up will play pivotal in Saturday's game.
Running back: Josh Davis, No. 20
The Wildcats utilize various running backs, but none as prone to 100-yard games as the Draper, Utah product. Of all active FCS running backs, Davis has reached the century mark on 13 different occasions, putting him in a tie for fifth place. But this season, the two-time All American has done it just once versus UC Davis. He also hasn’t reached the end zone since Week 4, but he hasn’t played in the team’s last two games with an ankle injury. If healthy, which is expected this week, his pedigree can’t be ignored or he could break out once again.
Wide receiver: Ty MacPherson, No. 1
Yet another homegrown guy, MacPherson hails from Highland, Utah and has become the Wildcats’ No. 1 touchdown threat this season. He currently has seven trips to the end zone which ranks second in the Big Sky for receiving and his 570 yards rank fourth. He picks up the bulk of his production on big plays, so the Griz can’t be caught sleeping. He averages 19 yards per catch with a long of 65 yards. However, an inevitable matchup with Justin Ford will determine if he’s the real deal.
Offensive lineman: Noah Atagi, No. 79
Part of a family tradition, the South Ogden local is on the front line with his brother Ethan and their dad, Miller, used to play on the o-line at Weber State. Noah is a team captain this season as a two-time first-team all-Big Sky performer. At 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, he’s easily the largest blocker in the Wildcats’ massive group up front. They’ve allowed just seven sacks this season, one per game, putting them in first place in the conference in that category.
Kicker: Sloan Calder, No. 69
A freshman, the 6-4 kicker has a big frame with a big boot to match. However, he’s not tasked with kicking field goals. Instead, Calder is called upon for kickoffs, where he puts nearly 50 percent through the back of the end zone for touchbacks. On 55 tries, he’s recorded 26 touchbacks, including a season-high six versus Eastern Washington. That will prove valuable playing against a Montana team with elite return-man Malik Flowers.
Cornerback: Eddie Heckard, No. 5
The first guy on this list not from Utah, Heckard comes from Las Vegas and has made himself one of the best cornerbacks in Weber State history. He’s currently second all-time in program history with 30 pass breakups, trailing only current Buffalo Bill Taron Johnson, who recorded 42 in his time with the Wildcats. This season he’s getting the Justin Ford treatment as defenses work around him, so he has two interceptions and 33 tackles to date.
Linebacker: Winston Reid, No. 6
Coming into the season, the West Jordan, Utah native had 51 tackles on his career and through seven games so far, he’s already surpassed that total. Reid has become the Wildcats’ top tackler with 52 on the season to go along with a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He was nominated a team captain before the season and his successful approach has been contagious. Since 2017, he’s been a part of four straight conference champion teams.
Defensive lineman: Doug Schiess, No. 99
A returning Big Sky honorable mention defensive tackle, Schiess is now filling the shoes of his First Team All-Big Sky defensive tackle brother, Jared. From Manti, Utah, Schiess has 18 tackles with 1.5 coming for loss and a fumble recovery. While his numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet, he’s been amongst the top defensive lineman performers for the team every week. Only Shad Pulsipher has more tackles on the defensive line with 19.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.