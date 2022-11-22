MISSOULA — Montana volleyball coach Allison Lawrence has been named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.
Lawrence joins Dick Scott in 1991 as the only Grizzly coaches to win the award.
It comes on the heels of a record-setting season for the Grizzlies. Lawrence has led Montana to its most wins (17) and best winning percentage (.607) since 1999. The Grizzlies reached double-digit Big Sky wins for the first time since 2013 and finished tied for fourth in the conference, the best standing since 2010.
A team that was picked at the start of the year to finish tied for seventh has exceeded all expectations this season. It was enough to give Lawrence the vote from her fellow conference coaches.
"I think it was special just because I've always just assumed that the team that wins the regular season will win coach of the year," Lawrence said. "I just had no assumptions or expectations for being in consideration for that. It's kind of, I don't even really have a lot of words."
While Lawrence may not have words for it, her coaching staff and team certainly do. Lawrence took over the Montana program in 2017, inheriting a team that had cone 13-41 over the previous two seasons. The Grizzlies had missed the conference tournament the previous both of those years and four out of six overall.
In her first season, Montana won eight games and again missed the tournament. It started to build in 2018 and 2019, when the Grizzlies ended both seasons with momentum and reached the conference tournament. After a COVID-shortened spring season, the Grizzlies would again qualify for the Big Sky tournament in 2021.
They had reached a point where just being there didn't feel good enough. In 2022, with a roster filled with returning players who had been with Lawrence for an extended period of time, the feeling inside the locker room was that this team could do something special.
Special would be underselling this season. Montana entered the final match day in the league tied for second place. They close the season with their best winning percentage in 23 years, and go into the tournament winners of six of their previous eight matches. The team has had plenty cause for celebration this season, but Tuesday's announcement was just another joyous moment.
"I've been with her for so long and kind of been through the ups-and-downs, and I think just being able to celebrate these moments together and finally see some things pay off on her end, and finally see her get some recognition is so cool," senior Catie Semadeni said. "It was so fun to celebrate her."
The success for this team has been about far more than just the game plans and tactics. It's about more than the record-breaking stats and the season awards. It's clear, to anyone who has been inside of Dahlberg Arena to watch them, that this is a team that plays for each other.
It's evident in the bench celebrations, from a line of players doing the worm to chanting for their teammates on the floor. It's clear when the Grizzlies remain on the floor after a match, win or loss, to sign posters for young kids in attendance and talk with fans. All of that starts at the top.
"I think culture-wise she has really molded the team into something really positive," junior setter Carly Anderson said. "That's definitely a big emphasis on this team. We play the best when we're having fun. We're lighthearted and we're positive with each other and it just, I wouldn't want to play for any other program."
Lawrence has now won 55 career matches in charge of Montana, closing in on third most in program history. This season has been filled with superlatives for wins. One thing that has been overlooked is that Montana had not finished above .500 since 2013.
A long-time assistant at Montana, Lawrence inherited a team that were 16 games below .500. Now, Montana have finished six games to the good. It isn't something that happened overnight. This has been building for years. Associate head coach Dana Hallisey joined the program in Lawrence's first season in charge and has been along for every step of the way.
"I think where we are right now is such a testament to the people here currently, the people who have been here, but just the people who have built into this thing and believed in it and believed in the vision that Allison set out to create six falls ago," Hallisey said. "It is one of the coolest things I've ever been apart of to see it get to this point where it is thriving, and functioning, and growing, and nowhere near arriving."
The Grizzlies enter the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and take on a Sacramento State team that had the advantage during the regular season. But Montana has grown into the belief that they can play with, and beat, anyone in the conference. Lawrence has been crucial to that.
Time will only tell what Montana does in the postseason this year, but the Grizzlies appear primed to return strong again in 2023. Paige Clark and Carly Anderson, who were named First and Second Team All-Big Sky respectively, will be back in Missoula. They return several other key players from this year's team. As Hallisey noted, this likely isn't the best version of Montana volleyball yet.
She was quick to pass on the recognition and deflect the attention. Hallisey said she is one of the "most humble people" and someone who is always looking to give back to others. The rest of the conference may have been put on notice this year, but players like Anderson – who called Lawrence winning a "duh moment" - and Semadeni, who has been at UM since 2019, know how special their coach is and how well-earned the recognition is
"I think all of us know that she is so deserving of this. I think she is the last person that would admit that or realize that," Semadeni said. "It was cool for us to stand there and be like, 'We're not surprised about this at all. You are so deserving.' I think for her to see that and to see the whole team rally behind her as a coach and as a person, and all of that was so special. It was one of the coolest moments of my career."
The team shared the news with Lawrence while they are preparing for the Big Sky tournament in Ogden. They gathered before-hand and then brought the coach in, telling her as a unit that she had been named the Big Sky Coach of the Year. The fact that they were able to do it together as a team and a family made it that much more special.
"I think the coolest part was the team and the way they surprised me with the news," Lawrence said. "Dana (Hallisey) had rallied them to come downstairs and they called and pretended there was a problem. Your mind starts racing with what went wrong or who's not feeling good or something really bad happened. So to go from that paranoia to… I think getting the news from them was one of the best moments of my life."
Clark, the league's top attacker, earned a spot on the all-league first team while the setter Anderson was recognized on the second team.
This is the first time Montana has had two players on the all-Big Sky first or second team since 2009, when Jaimie Thibeault and Taryn Wright were honored. It comes on the heels of Montana's most successful season since 1999.
"These players individually have had such remarkable impact on our program, but I think just getting two of those awards shows how much respect the other coaches have for the athleticism in our program and what we're doing," Lawrence said. "I think in particular what this team has done to improve and get better and compete."
