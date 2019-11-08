CHENEY, Wash. — For the second straight night, the Montana volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to send its match to a fifth set. But unlike in Thursday's win over Idaho, the Griz couldn't finish the job, falling 3-2 to Eastern Washington in a Big Sky Conference match.
The Eagles won 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11.
Montana fell to 4-10 in league matches, 5-20 overall. Eastern improved to 4-9, 6-19.
The loss spoiled a huge match from Missy Huddleston, who finished with 17 kills on .586 hitting and 12 digs. Amethyst Harper added 19 kills and five blocks. Ashley Watkins added 53 assists and Sarina Moreno had 22 digs.
The Griz return to action Thursday when they host Northern Arizona.
