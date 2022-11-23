MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team saw its season come to an end with a loss to Sacramento State in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Ogden, Utah.
It marked the third time this season the Grizzlies lost to the Hornets in four sets. This time Montana jumped in front early before fading, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23.
Fifth-seeded Montana appeared on its way to a 2-0 set lead, but one big run from Sacramento State changed the momentum of the match and eventually led to a victory for the fourth-seeded Hornets.
"It's heartbreaking, and I'm going to miss this team. I think the things that will continue on from this team and from these seniors are really exciting," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "I think the level we are playing it will only continue and grow. I think the level of hunger and belief to be not only in the conference tournament, but to be winning in the conference tournament, will only grow."
The Grizzlies had a great defensive game plan in place to limit the Hornet attackers, and got several key contributions from Sarina Moreno and Jackie Howell to help lead Montana to 70 digs over the four sets. But the Grizzlies were out-hit, and a strong presence at the net from the Hornets resulted in 18 blocks.
Montana received a standout performance from setter Carly Anderson, who helped out massively on the defensive side with a team-high four blocks to go along with eight digs. She also distributed the ball well which led to 40 assists, and pitched in a couple of kills.
As a team, Montana hit just .067 as it struggled with the physical Hornets team. The Grizzlies found their most success with the two middle blockers, as Ellie Scherffius (11 kills on .476) and Elise Jolly (nine kills on .316) were the only Grizzly attackers outside of Anderson to hit above .100.
The Grizzlies jumped ahead 16-12 in the second set, when what ended up being the most consequential play of the match happened. A challenge from Sacramento State overturned what would have been a 17-12 Grizzly lead. After that, Sacramento State scored 13 of the final 14 points of the set, closing on a 12-0 run, to win 25-17. A match that had been well-controlled by the Grizzlies all of a sudden changed.
"The serve was pretty relentless and we got stuck in a rotation that without passing well we couldn't score," Lawrence said. "I think it was more the mounting pressure against a really good server. Once she ran more than three, I think that's when the momentum really shifted."
The Hornets took the first three points of the third set as well, running up the streak to 15 consecutive. In a match where only eight total points separated the sides, the run may have been the difference maker for Sacramento State.
The match was a heartbreaking end to what has been a season to remember in Missoula. The Grizzlies did things this season that had not been seen inside of Dahlberg Arena for decades, and the legacy of the 2022 team will live on. They had their most wins (17) in 23 years.
"On one hand we want to sit in this feeling and really feel it, and make sure we're tucking that away for an aggressive response once we get back to work in the spring," Lawrence said. "But I also think that as the pain of this loss gets a little further away from us, there is just so much gratitude, care and love that everyone has for each other and what we were able to accomplish this season."
In their final sets as Grizzlies, the program's career leader in digs, Moreno, and high-impact transfer Elise Jolly left everything on the floor. Moreno had 20 digs, closing her season with 465 and her career with 1,885. Jolly had nine kills and a couple of blocks, hitting .316 for the second best mark on the team.
"These seniors really saw the program through the biggest turnaround in decades. Their legacy is that they've completely turned this program around," Lawrence said. "All of our success moving forward has their hard work, and today's tears, in it. I can't thank them enough for what they did, what they accomplished and what they've left behind."
