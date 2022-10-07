SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Montana became the first Big Sky team to win a set at Sacramento State in 364 days, but it wasn't enough as the Hornets won Thursday's match in four sets (25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19).
Sac State moved into a first-place tie in the Big Sky standings and snapped the Grizzlies' 3-0 start to league play and five-match win streak. The Griz turn their attention to a Portland State squad that is tied for first place at 4-1. The Griz are a half-match behind, at 3-1. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT Saturday, with no streaming option available.
After playing poorly through the first two sets, Montana found another gear in the third set, winning 25-18 to become the first Big Sky team to take a set on Sacramento State's home court since Oct. 7, 2021 (26 consecutive set wins). The Griz then carried that momentum into the fourth set, once holding a 12-8 advantage, before the Hornets eventually rallied to win the match.
The Griz, who rank second in the Big Sky for hitting percentage, hit just .131, being blocked 12 times. They were aced 15 times, and combined with their eight service errors, gave away nearly an entire set at the service line.
UM was led offensively by junior middle blocker Ellie Scherffius, who totaled nine kills on .667 hitting. Seniors Catie Semadeni and Elise Jolly each had eight kills, while sophomore outside hitter Maddie Kremer added five kills. All-conference outside hitter Paige Clark was limited to four kills on negative hitting, just the second time this year she's been held under 10 kills.
Montana's floor defense was strong, out-digging the Hornets 68 to 54, with three Grizzlies in double figures, led by Sarina Moreno's 20. She out-dug Sacramento State's Caty Cordano, who was named the Big Sky defensive player of the week on Monday. Also in double figures for digs was setter Carly Anderson, who totaled 11, along with 30 assists for her fifth double-double of the season, and defensive specialist Sarah Ashley (10).
