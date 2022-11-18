MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team's breakthrough season continued Thursday with a win at Idaho State in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.
The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 in Big Sky Conference play and 17-10 overall. It's the most wins for any Montana team in the 2000s.
Montana has won six of its last seven matches entering its regular season finale Saturday at Weber State. The Grizzlies have a chance to finish tied for second in the conference with a win.
Thursday's win came thanks to three dominant offensive sets keyed by a setter that found her groove. Carly Anderson had her fifth 50-assist match of the season, but did so in just four sets this time after needing five sets in the previous four.
The junior contributed to the offense herself with three kills, but perhaps her most notable feat came at the service line. Montana took the opening set but trailed 18-10 in the second. Then Anderson stepped up to the service line. By the time she left it, the Grizzlies had a 20-18 lead. The turnaround won the set, and perhaps the match, for Montana.
"I think she set a really smart match," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "We hit at such good clips in the first, second and fourth. I was impressed by her game. It's hard to kind of see her in the stats, but she had a major serving run in the second. She is what ultimately made us win that set. I just thought she played really well."
The night also was nearly am historic one, as libero Sarina Moreno, a Sentinel grad, again led the Grizzly defense with 18 digs. The redshirt senior is now just nine digs away from the Montana all-time record and appears poised to break the mark in Saturday's match as she enters it with double-digit digs in the previous 13 matches.
At an 8-all tie early in the final set, Montana got kills from Catie Semadeni and Jackie Howell and an ace from Sarah Ashley to gain some momentum in a 4-0 run.
Then Anderson, Paige Clark and Elise Jolly each pitched in some kills in what was truly a team effort for five straight points, which made it 9 of the last 10 in favor of Montana. That opened up a 17-9 lead, and this time the Grizzlies weren't letting it slip like the third set.
"I thought it was just such a great team effort. I think we stepped up and were playmakers when we needed it and I just couldn't be more proud of them," Lawrence said.
The Grizzlies finished the set strong, and back-to-back kills from Semadeni put an end to it at 25-16. It sealed the season sweep against the Bengals, and gave Montana double-digit Big Sky wins for the first time since 2013. The 17 overall wins are the most since the 1999 team went 18-9.
It sets up an interesting Saturday, as four teams currently sit tied for second place in the Big Sky. They all play each other in the next two days, starting with Portland State and Sacramento State on Friday night. Montana and Weber State will then square off on Saturday, with the Grizzlies knowing where they can possibly end up in the standings.
A win for the Grizzlies would put them in a tie for second with the Vikings-Hornets winner. It would be the highest finish for Montana in the Big Sky standings since they tied for the title in the 1994 season, a year in which they went 25-6 and proceeded to win an NCAA Tournament match. It would also set up the first postseason match against Montana State since the Grizzlies defeated the Bobcats in the 1996 tournament.
A loss for Montana and they would tie for fourth in the conference and play against the loser of the Portland State-Sacramento State match in the first round of the league tourney. It's a moment that might be slightly foreign to Montana volleyball, but is one that Lawrence and her team are taking in full stride. They've loved every minute of this season, and feel they are trending at the right time.
"This last one is big. I love it. I love being in this situation where we're feeling good and feeling really confident," Lawrence said. "We're adding levels to our game every week. We also have secured such a solid spot for ourselves in conference and in the tournament that we can go into Saturday really feeling hungry to see what we can do. I think we're feeling really good and playing our best volleyball right now."
