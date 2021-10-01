MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team suffered a disappointing four-set home loss to Idaho State on Thursday, 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, 26-24.
The third and fourth sets were the hard to swallow for Montana, who probably should have won both.
In the third set, the Grizzlies led 24-21 and held three set-point opportunities before falling 27-25. Idaho State led for just three total points in the set, but they were critical ones (1-0, 26-25 and 27-25).
The fourth set was similar as the Grizzlies led by three on multiple occasions, including 18-15, but couldn't hold on. Like the third frame, Idaho State didn't take its first two-point lead until the final point, 26-24, which closed the match.
"Watching us give up and not fight hurts and is super disappointing," Grizzly coach Allison Lawrence said. "We got stiff late in sets, we didn't move, we didn't talk. We didn't have anyone step up and become a playmaker."
Montana out-blocked (11 to eight) and out-served Idaho State (seven aces to four errors for the Griz, compared to six aces and 11 errors for the Bengals), but the Grizzlies were out-dug by 13 and recorded 17 fewer kills.
"We rely on our offense a ton, but our defense is not slowing teams down enough, so our offense has to be firing at such a high clip to absorb that, and when it's not we put ourselves in a pretty big hole," Lawrence said. "Their attackers felt so comfortable just swinging away against us because we couldn't do anything to stop them."
Junior right-side attacker Catie Semadeni led the Griz offensively with 10 kills on .320 hitting, while senior middle blocker Peyten Boutwell also added 10 kills and five blocks and junior outside hitter Jackie Howell had a career-high nine kills. Sophomore middle blocker Ellie Scherffius had a team-high six blocks, followed by sophomore setter Carly Anderson (five), while freshman setter Paige Clark totaled three service aces.
The individual highlight came from senior libero Sarina Moreno, who racked up 30 digs, the second-most of her career. She also moved up three spots on Montana's all-time digs list, jumping from eighth place to fifth, now amassing more than 1,200 career digs.
The Grizzlies, who have now lost four consecutive matches after posting a .500 non-conference record, will look to right the ship on Saturday against preseason favorite Weber State. The Wildcats, who won the Big Sky during the spring season, are 3-0 in conference this season following Thursday's win at Montana State.
"We've had matches where six players show up, and when that happens we're beating teams that are at the top of their conferences," Lawrence said. "But when we have players tentative, no one is a playmaker and we get scored on or don't score. We have to find a way to have players step up consistently."
