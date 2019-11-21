OGDEN, Utah — The Montana volleyball team fell to 5-12 in Big Sky Conference play with a loss to Weber State Thursday night, 25-19, 25-10, 15-25, 25-17.
The Wildcats boosted their league record to 12-5, 21-7 overall. Montana is 6-22 overall.
Weber State piled up 54 kills to 47 for the Grizzlies. The Wildcats had 18 block assists to four for Montana.
Elsa Godwin led the Grizzlies with 12 kills, followed by Amethyst Harper with 11 and Catie Semadeni 10. Godwin also had a team-high two aces.
Dani Nay was a dominant force at the net for Weber State with 18 kills. Rylin Roberts added 11 kills and Megan Gneiting 10.
Montana now has its back against the wall in its bid to earn a spot in the Big Sky tournament next week. The Grizzlies will finish up their regular season at Idaho State on Saturday night.
Missoulian staff
