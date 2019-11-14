The Montana volleyball team took its opponent to five sets for the third straight match. But for the second time in a row, the Griz couldn't finish the job.

Northern Arizona downed Montana 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10 on Thursday night in Dahlberg Arena.

The loss dropped the Griz to 4-11 in Big Sky Conference matches, 5-21 overall. Northern Arizona improved to 10-5, 19-7.

Missy Huddleston continued her strong play for the Griz, collecting 22 kills on .321 hitting and 15 digs. Amethyst Harper added 19 kills and 25 digs. Ashley Watkins had 57 assists and Elsa Godwin served up a pair of aces.

The Griz host Southern Utah on Saturday at 7 p.m. in their final home match of the season.

