The Montana volleyball team took its opponent to five sets for the third straight match. But for the second time in a row, the Griz couldn't finish the job.
Northern Arizona downed Montana 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 15-10 on Thursday night in Dahlberg Arena.
The loss dropped the Griz to 4-11 in Big Sky Conference matches, 5-21 overall. Northern Arizona improved to 10-5, 19-7.
Missy Huddleston continued her strong play for the Griz, collecting 22 kills on .321 hitting and 15 digs. Amethyst Harper added 19 kills and 25 digs. Ashley Watkins had 57 assists and Elsa Godwin served up a pair of aces.
The Griz host Southern Utah on Saturday at 7 p.m. in their final home match of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.