PORTLAND, Ore. – Similar to Sunday's match, Montana had opportunities to capitalize in Round 2 vs. Portland State on Monday night, but often times was unable to do so, falling in four sets on the road (26-24, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18).
The Grizzlies held set point in the first frame, leading 24-23, but were unable to finish off the Vikings as they closed on a 3-0 run to win the first set and capture the early momentum. The missed opportunity carried over to the second set, which Portland State won by a wide margin, before Montana attempted to mount its comeback.
The Grizzlies used a 9-2 run midway through the third set to turn a 14-12 deficit into a 21-15 lead, winning the frame and keeping their comeback hopes alive. The fourth set featured eight ties early on before Portland State took a 14-11 lead – the largest separation of the set by either team, up to that point.
The Grizzlies fought back to get within one point several times, including 18-17 following a Madi Chuhlantseff kill, but Portland State scored seven of the final eight points to win the match.
"I felt like our passing broke down and put us in some one-option situations on offense," head coach Allison Lawrence said of the fourth set. "We became pretty predictable and were high error in those situations."
Montana held Portland State to .169 hitting for the match, but the Grizzlies hit just .123, including a .057 clip in the fourth set. Just as big, perhaps, were Montana's 11 service errors compared to just two aces. On a bright note, Montana out-dug Portland State, which leads the Big Sky Conference and is among the nation's leaders for the defensive category.
Junior libero Sarina Moreno had 20 digs for the second consecutive night, pacing a Griz back row that saw five players record eight or more digs, including sophomore outside hitters Amethyst Harper (16) and Elsa Godwin (15).
