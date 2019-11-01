The Montana volleyball team gave first-place Northern Colorado all it could handle before the Bears prevailed 3-1 in a Big Sky Conference match Friday night at Dahlberg Arena.
Northern Colorado won 25-14, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20 to improve to 11-1 in league matches, 17-7 overall. Montana had its two-match win streak snapped and fell to 3-9, 4-19.
Missy Huddleston led the Griz with 16 kills and nine blocks. Sarina Moreno added 23 digs and Ashley Watkins dished out 40 assists.
Montana travels to face Idaho on Thursday.
