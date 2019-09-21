DENVER — The Montana volleyball team dropped its 10th decision in 11 outings with a 3-0 loss to Denver at the Thin Air Challenge on Saturday night.
The Pioneers won 25-19, 25-11, 25-19 to drop Montana to 1-10.
After Friday's win over Air Force, Montana's hitting woes returned. The Griz had a negative hitting percentage of .011. That translated into 26 kills on 92 attempts with 27 errors.
Janna Grimsrud was the lone bright spot at the net, leading the Griz with seven kills and a .333 hitting percentage.
Ashley Watkins dished out 21 assists and Isabelle Garrido led the Griz with eight digs.
The Griz begin Big Sky Conference play on Tuesday when they host rival Montana State at 7 p.m. in Dahlberg Arena. The match will be televised on SWX Montana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.