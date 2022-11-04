The Montana volleyball team knocked off Big Sky Conference leader Portland State on Thursday night in Missoula, 26-24, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21.
With their fourth straight win, the Grizzlies moved within a game of first place in the league race. The match also served as a measuring stick for a Montana team that has made strides this season.
The Grizzlies had the distinction of being undefeated against every team below them in the conference standings, but had fallen in all four matches against the top tier in the Big Sky. Thursday night was a message that the team isn't settling for middle of the pack.
"There aren't really words to describe how big of a win that is and how proud of the team I am of how they approached that match," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "I think we've just been a group this whole year that has grown so much each weekend and from match to match, and their growth in terms of just how they mentally prepare for matches, their mindset going into matches, is really strong. They are getting rewarded for that, so that cycle is paying us back."
The Grizzlies (8-4 conference, 15-9 overall) already have their most wins since 2013 and are closing in on the mark of 16 held by that squad. Prior to that, they hadn't won more than 16 games since the 1999 season that saw them finish 18-9.
Regardless of how the rest of this season ends, Montana will finish with its best winning percentage since that team of the late 90s.
The reward is there for players like Missoula Sentinel grad Sarina Moreno. The fifth-year libero had 16 digs and is closing in on Montana's all-time record in that category. But for her, the thrill of winning as a team and the excitement of matches like Thursday's win are worth more than the individual accolades.
"It's super exciting. I think a lot of our hard work from past years is really showing up here this year and it's really paying off," Moreno said. "It's fun to see and has been fun to play this well."
Portland State (9-3, 14-9) showed its skill level in the third, jumping out to a quick start and leading 15-5 early. Montana managed a couple of runs to get back within five points, but the Vikings saw the third out in convincing fashion after outhitting the Griz, .364 to .000.
Montana responded with aggression in the fourth set. The Grizzlies jumped out to a 3-1 lead, then rattled off a couple of 3-0 runs to extend it to 9-5. Ellie Scherffius caught fire, swinging hard and scoring three out of four points for Montana to give them a 15-9 lead at the media timeout. The Griz were hitting over .600 at the time and held off a Vikings surge for the win.
It was the biggest win of the season — and arguably the past decade — for Montana. It snapped a five-match losing streak to Portland State.
Sarah Ashley played a crucial part in that, dropping in a season-high four aces. Paige Clark led the Grizzlies with 19 kills.
