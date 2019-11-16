The Montana volleyball team continued its gritty late-season play with a 3-1 win over Southern Utah on Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena.

The Griz won 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12.

Montana improved to 5-11 in Big Sky matches, 6-21 overall. Southern Utah fell to 6-10, 13-15.

Missy Huddleston led the attack with 12 kills and six blocks. Amethyst Harper added 10 kills and 11 digs. Ashley Watkins chipped in 37 assists and five of the team's 13 aces. Sarina Moreno collected 11 digs.

