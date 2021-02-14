MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team lost a home heartbreaker to Montana State Sunday, 21-25, 25-23, 25-9, 20-25, 17-15.
Montana held multi-point leads at 6-4, 8-6 and 10-8 in the shortened fifth set that goes to 15 points. From that point forward, the score was tied at six consecutive points, with the set also featuring six lead changes down the stretch.
A Montana attack error gave Montana State its first match-point opportunity at 14-13, but Montana State's serve went long, tying the score at 14-14. Senior middle blocker Peyten Boutwell picked up her 18th kill of the night to give Montana a 15-14 lead and the Grizzlies a match point opportunity, one point away from earning the win.
The Grizzlies had a swing for the win on the next point, but they were blocked, tying the set at 15-15, before Montana State won the next two points to win the match.
"I told the team that I'm really proud of them, and that we have to continue to trust the process," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "We've come up short a lot in the last four weeks. With such a young, inexperienced team, we need to be able to find our wins and find our growth in matches like this, even when we didn't win on the scoreboard."
Montana hit a season-high .196 in the match, and out-dug and out-blocked the Bobcats – a team that ranks 18th nationally for blocking. The Grizzlies were hindered by 15 service errors, but their service pressure also helped keep them in the match, tallying nine aces in addition to several serves that took the Bobcats out of system.
Montana's five attackers all had nine or more kills, with Boutwell leading the charge with a career-high 18 kills, plus four blocks. Fellow middle blocker Madi Chuhlantseff was a standout as well, recording nine kills on just 14 swings for a .500 hitting percentage, in addition to four blocks.
"Both middles, Peyten and Madi, had such huge nights," Lawrence said. "The fact that we were able to pass and defend well enough to have that piece of our offense to the degree that we did, it relieved a lot of stress from our pins and put MSU on their heels. Peyten was unstoppable, especially early on, and I thought Madi was so smart and so aggressive."
—UM sports information
