MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play with home sweep over Idaho on Saturday night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16.
The Grizzlies out-hit the Vandals .302 to .110 and were never seriously challenged in the three-set match.
"Griz Nation turned out in a big way, and it was so fun to play in front of a lively crowd like that," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "Being home for the first time in a long time, you don't know the team is going to respond, but we were so loose and fired up to show how we've evolved, even since our last home match."
During a 25-year span from 1992-2019, Montana won just three of 29 meetings with the Vandals. Since then, however, the Grizzlies have won five of the past six contests, including three in a row. Despite being less than a month into the season, the Grizzlies have already earned six three-set victories, their most in a season since 2013 (eight).
As she has been all season, sophomore outside hitter Paige Clark was again dominant on Saturday, totaling a match-high 15 kills on .462 hitting (15-3-26). She also added three service aces and a block. Junior middle blocker Ellie Scherffius was also a threat offensively, recording nine kills on 15 swings (.467 hitting), with five of her kills coming in the final set.
Setting up the offense was junior setter Carly Anderson, who totaled 33 assists – plus eight digs, two blocks and an ace – as Montana hit above .300 for the fourth time this season.
Montana started the match slow, falling behind 11-5 and requiring an early timeout. Things began to immediately shift, though, as Montana got kills from Catie Semadeni, Elise Jolly and Clark, taking three of the next four points coming out of the timeout.
"Paige's first six swings, I thought, really set the tone for us," Lawrence said. "The moments where we were really physical and got up and got big kills, I think it put stress on (Idaho) in ways that gave us a ton of momentum."
Montana never trailed by more than a single point in Set 2, and blew the frame open with a 6-0 run with junior defensive specialist Sarah Ashley at the service line. An Ashley ace made the score 13-7 after it once was tied at 7-7.
By then, Montana had full control of the set and was only gaining more momentum. The Grizzlies used a 7-0 run with Anderson serving to open up a 22-10 gap, on an emphatic kill from senior middle blocker Alicia Wallingford.
Being in complete control, Lawrence was able to empty her bench in the third set.
"When people came off the bench, they contributed," Lawrence said. "Maddie (Pyles) got some huge kills, Alicia pounded that ball to the floor. Our bench went absolutely crazy. No matter whose turn it is, they get the job done and you see the team celebrating each other. I think that's a testament to the culture and the support that they give each other."
The Grizzlies recorded 16 more kills and three fewer errors than the Vandals, as Idaho was limited to just 28 total kills. Montana also was plus-five at the service line and out-dug the Vandals.
"We put a lot of pressure on them to score in moments where it wasn't easy to score against us," Lawrence said. "There's a real joy in the way we're playing right now, and you saw that come out tonight."
