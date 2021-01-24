In the end, the result was worth the extended wait — and the extended match.
After 423 days between competition, the Montana volleyball team returned to the court on Sunday afternoon to open a delayed and modified spring 2021 season. After dropping the first set, the Grizzlies came from behind to beat host Idaho State, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 15-8.
"We've been talking about this match, and this opportunity, for 14 months now," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "The feeling of getting here was one triumph, and when we finished with a win, that was a second triumph. It feels really good to come away with this win."
Making her Griz debut, senior middle blocker Peyten Boutwell was fantastic, totaling 15 kills and just one error in addition to 10 blocks.
Boutwell's 10 blocks were the most by a Grizzly since 2014, when Kapri Richardson registered 10 vs. Kent State. It marked the first time in more than a decade that a Grizzly recorded a kills/blocks double-double, with one having to go back to November 2010 when Jaimie Thibeault did so in a win over, ironically, Idaho State.
"Peyten was unbelievable and played like an upperclassman who has been in this league for several years," Lawrence said.
Montana sophomore Amethyst Harper led all players with 17 kills, doing so at a .333 clip. In her collegiate debut, freshman Sophia Meyers recorded 12 kills. Harper also added 15 digs, one of three defenders in double figures, joining libero Sarina Moreno (15) and defensive specialist Isabelle Garrido (13).
Freshman Carly Anderson dished out 36 assists, while sophomore Elsa Godwin served up two aces.
Montana lost badly in the first set, before finding itself trailing early in the second set, 8-6. That's when its defense took over.
Boutwell recorded a stuff block to cut the score to 8-7, before she and Harper teamed up for a block to tie the set at 8-8. Moments later, Boutwell and Anderson combined for a block to tie the set at 10-10, before doing so again twice more in the next three points to give Montana the lead.
The Grizzlies trailed just once more in the second set (for a single point at 17-16), but the visitors quickly got back on track with a kill and block from Boutwell (again teaming up with Anderson), and two kills from Harper, to take a 21-18 advantage, its largest of the set up to that point. The Grizzlies closed out the set moments later, 25-21, before winning the third set by a score of 25-16. In that frame, Montana hit .382 (15-2-34), with Boutwell adding five kills (on seven swings, with no errors), plus two blocks.
Montana jumped out to a 7-2 lead to begin Set 4, and looked as if it could wrap up the match in four sets, before Idaho State followed with 11 of the next 13 points to take control of the frame. Montana would get within two points on several occasions, but never closer, as the Grizzlies hit negative and were blocked five times.
"We were taking big swings, but our lack of experience showed up when we were hitting at our line of approach and swinging really low," Lawrence said. "We weren't scoring at all, so we got to the fifth set and focused on serving and passing, and staying aggressive with our swings.
"You don't gain experience until you get blocked and can learn to still be aggressive and go get balls and go get kills."
In a make-or-break fifth set, Montana made sure to take back control of the momentum early. A Meyers kill gave Montana a 5-3 lead, and then with Anderson serving, the Grizzlies scored the next four points to open up a 9-3 advantage. Montana never trailed in the fifth set, which the Grizzlies won, 15-8, fittingly on a Boutwell kill.
After being blocked five times in the fourth set, Montana was nearly spotless in the fifth, recording just one error and hitting .316.
The win, of course, feels great. The Grizzlies are 1-0 for the second time in the past five years, and 1-0 to begin conference play for just the second time in six seasons. But even better, for Lawrence, is that she feels there's more to her team than what it showed on Sunday.
"The nerves were running high, especially that first set," Lawrence said. "We did some uncharacteristic things and had some moments where we were really passive and unsure how to take over a match, but then we had some moments where our athleticism took over. Today was both encouraging and a lesson that we can build on."
