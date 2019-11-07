The Montana volleyball team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 win over Idaho on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference match in Moscow, Idaho.
The Griz won 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 18-16.
Montana improved to 4-9 in league matches, 5-19 overall. Idaho fell to 8-5, 12-13.
Amethyst Harper led the Griz attack with 17 kills, but received plenty of help from Missy Huddleston (13), Janna Grimsrud (11) and Catie Semadeni (11).
Ashley Watkins had 49 assists, 13 digs and four aces. Isabelle Garrido added 14 digs.
The Griz return to action Friday at Eastern Washington.
