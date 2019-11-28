SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Like it has done so many times this season, Montana showed it can hang with the best of the best, putting together an impressive showing in Set 2 against No. 1 seed Northern Colorado Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky volleyball tournament.
The Grizzlies couldn't keep up with the Bears for the entire match, however, losing 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-10).
Thursday once again showed Montana's potential, but also the level the program must consistently perform at in order to get to that upper echelon of the Big Sky. Head coach Allison Lawrence is hopeful that after back-to-back trips to the Big Sky tournament — after three straight seasons of missing it — the Grizzlies can take that next step in 2020.
"In the locker room, we sat there for a minute because I wanted us to feel all of the emotions," Lawrence said. "We felt grief, knowing that was our last match as a group and our seniors' last match in a Montana jersey, but we also felt joy for what we accomplished this season and the joy that the seniors brought.
"And then wrapped up in the grief and joy was pain, knowing we came up short. It isn't enough for us to just make the tournament, or hope to make it. We put ourselves in a position early on this season that our goal was to make the tournament, because we fell so far behind every team. We did that. Now, we want to feel what it's like to keep going."
Freshman Amethyst Harper led the Grizzlies with 13 kills on .478 hitting, needing just 23 swings to do so. Senior Missy Huddleston had 12 kills while leading the Grizzlies in digs (11) and blocks (three).
