MISSOULA — Elise Jolly floored 13 kills and Paige Clark added 10 for the Montana volleyball team Friday morning in a sweep of North Dakota.
The Fighting Hawks were competitive in the first two sets but faded late in losing, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15. The match marked the beginning of the Ellesyn Invitational at Dahlberg Arena.
The Grizzlies finished with 33 kills to 26 for the visitors. The Hawks piled up 23 errors to 15 for the hosts.
Montana was even more impressive in its evening match against UT Arlington. The Grizzlies emerged with another straight-set victory, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20.
In the Grizzlies' morning match, the first set was knotted at 17-17 when North Dakota made two attacking errors and one ball-handling error to open the door for a Montana surge. A pair of kills by Jolly and two more attacking errors by the Hawks gave the hosts a 24-18 lead. Canadian Carly Anderson ended the set with a kill for UM.
The second set was a barnburner. Montana trailed 18-15 at one point before rallying to tie the score at 22-22. North Dakota then made a service error and Clark followed with a kill to give the hosts a 24-22 lead. Two points later, Clark ended the set with a kill.
In the third set, Montana raced to a 7-2 lead before North Dakota showed signs of life. The Hawks whittled their deficit to 9-10 before the Grizzlies went on a roll, scoring eight of the next nine points. Montana later cruised to the finish line, scoring three of its final five points on Jolly kills.
Anderson finished with a match-high 24 assists. Jackie Howell had nine digs for UM, followed by Anderson with seven and Missoula native Sarina Moreno with six.
In the win over Arlington, Clark had 12 kills and Jackie Howell nine to lead Montana. Anderson piled up 12 digs and Moreno had eight.
The Grizzlies will wrap up play in their home round-robin event on Saturday at noon against UC Davis, who swept North Dakota and beat UT Arlington, 3-1, on Friday.
