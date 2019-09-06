SPOKANE — Ball State made short work of the Montana women's volleyball team Friday at the Gonzaga Invitational, sweeping the Griz 25-9, 25-20, 25-10.
The Griz (0-4) have failed to win a game in their four matches so far this season.
Amethyst Harper led the Griz at the net with 10 kills. No one else had more than four. Missy Huddleston contributed 12 digs and Casey Stites dished out 18 assists.
Natalie Risi led Ball State with 10 kills.
Montana had 19 attack errors, leading to a hitting percentage of .043. Ball State had just nine errors and hit .337 for the match.
The Griz will face Grand Canyon on Saturday at 2 p.m. and host Gonzaga at 7 p.m. to close out play in the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.