MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team has enjoyed a breakthrough season this fall, and the Grizzlies will try to keep it going at the Big Sky Conference Championships starting Wednesday in Ogden, Utah.
Fifth-seeded Montana will battle No. 4 seed Sacramento State in the opening round at 1 p.m. It is the highest seed the Grizzlies have had in the tournament since 2013, which also happens to be the last time the Grizzlies won a postseason match.
It comes after a record season. Montana won 17 matches, the most since 1999, and had its best winning percentage in Big Sky play since 2009.
A win over Sac State would mark another breakthrough since Montana has not won more than a set in the tourney since 2013.
"It does feel different this year just because we have a body of work that I think is pretty telling that we can compete with anyone," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "Not just on a perfect night, but on any night. I think we hold ourselves with that belief and this has been a year of living in the mindset that we are a top, contending team."
While the team success has been noteworthy, there have also been some outstanding individual performances by Montana players. Missoula native Sarina Moreno became Montana's career leader for digs (1,865) in Saturday's match against Weber State. Paige Clark ended the season atop the Big Sky kill leaderboard (3.90/set), the first Grizzly to do it since 2002.
Carly Anderson averaged over 10 assists per set and ranked second in the Big Sky. She also had 35 aces, tied for fifth in the conference with her teammate Clark. Elise Jolly finished sixth in the conference in blocks (1.09/set) while recording at least seven kills in the final six matches of the season.
Ellie Scherffius has been among the best in the conference in hitting percentage all year while Catie Semadeni provided a constant outside threat. Jackie Howell has four double-doubles and has been crucial to Montana's defense. Sarah Ashley and Lexi Batezel have been defensive specialists for a Griz team that is third in the conference in digs.
"There have been moments where I've wanted to celebrate with the team and verbalize how we are doing things that none of us have ever done before at Montana, and I know they appreciate that," Lawrence said. "I know they are unbelievably proud of that, But the tone and feeling in the room is kind of, 'Yeah we know, but we're still going.'
"I feel like they are the ones pushing on that. In moments where I've wanted to take a breath and feel like, let's let it sink in, our team has just been foot on the gas, so it's been fun to see and feel that push. I think they still have a lot more in them, and I know they know that. We feel really ready to go."
The Grizzlies and Hornets met twice during the regular season. Sacramento State won both matchups in four sets, most recently on Nov. 5 in Missoula. The defense of the Hornets proved a difference maker, holding Montana under .135 hitting in both matchups.
In the first match, they held Clark to just four kills. Montana's defense played well, forcing 20 errors and holding the Hornets to .177 hitting. The second match saw Sacramento State outhit Montana .211-to-.115.
"I like the matchup. I think that we feel like we have some unfinished business after playing them twice and coming up short," Lawrence said. "I feel like there is an advantage in ways, on both sides, when you play a team that many times. I think we have levels to our game that we didn't reach when we played them that I think we can bring in a tournament setting."
The Grizzlies entered both matchups with the Hornets on hot streaks. The Griz were 3-0 in Big Sky play before the first matchup. Going into the second, Montana had won four straight, including an upset of then-No. 1 Portland State. Both times, the technical ability of Sacramento State put the streaks to a halt.
It is just the second time ever that the two teams have met in the Big Sky Tournament. Sacramento State defeated Montana in a 1996 semifinal match. Ruben Volta is in his 15th season at the helm of Sacramento State, who are consistently one of the top teams in the conference.
The key for Montana will be to capitalize early on attacking chances. The Hornets are second in the Big Sky in blocks (2.60 per set) and opponent hitting percentage (.164). They have been strong at the net offensively as well, allowing the fewest opponent blocks in the Big Sky.
"They are a fun team to play because they are so efficient. They play really clean volleyball and are very smart, very tactical and very well coached. We have to have all six players really step up and be playmakers," Lawrence said. "I think if we can be terminal early in rallies we have some advantages, but if you get deep in rallies they are technical in ways where they can exploit some weaknesses. I think that will be the story of the game. If we can be terminal early and keep rallies short."
