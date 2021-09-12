GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The Montana volleyball team earned wins over Green Bay (3-2), Drake (3-2) and host North Dakota (3-0) to win the UND Classic this weekend.
It marked Montana's first outright tournament championship since opening the 2005 season with three wins in Maine.
"It was pretty overwhelming, emotionally, just knowing that we hadn't had a tournament performance like that in a really long time," head coach Allison Lawrence said. "Dating back to this spring, this team has been fighting so hard and has been trusting the process. Today, it paid us back in a big way.
"To rely on our grit, which is one of the big pieces of our culture, and push through the first match and win it, and then to really dominate and hold control in the second match is really unbelievable."
Due to tiebreakers, the Grizzlies technically had won the tournament after their afternoon win over Drake, but Montana earned the outright championship after beating North Dakota Saturday evening, the program's first victory over the Fighting Hawks since 2009.
Saturday's win over Drake was impressive on multiple fronts. First due to the level of competition. Drake is a team that finished its spring season with its highest-ever finish in the Missouri Valley Conference and, after returning nearly every player, was picked to finish second this fall in the MVC's preseason poll, earning a handful of first-place votes. Second was the way that the Grizzlies won the match. Montana lost the first two sets to the Bulldogs and never led in either of the two sets. Drake, on the other hand, had won its first two tournament matches and was on the cusp of winning the UND Classic title.
The Grizzlies, though, won the third set with relative ease before winning the fourth, as well, pulling away late after 13 tie scores early. That set up a deciding fifth set, Montana's fifth in eight matches to begin the season.
Montana left no doubt, scoring five of the first six points and burning an early Bulldogs timeout. Leading 5-3 moments later, the Grizzlies then scored six consecutive points to run away with the set.
"Drake put in some of their subs (in the third set) and got some of their usual starters out, and I think that fired up our girls," Lawrence said of the turnaround. "We looked really flat and not ready to compete early, and the first two sets were a slap in the face, and they should be. Once we got stronger offensively, the belief hit and took over."
The Grizzlies' win over North Dakota was historic in another way, as Montana beat the Fighting Hawks for the first time since 2009. The Grizzlies won the initial meeting between the two schools, but lost the next 15 when the two were Big Sky foes, most-recently playing in 2017 when North Dakota won the Big Sky championship.
