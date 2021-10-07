MISSOULA — Dixie State is in its second year transitioning from Division II to Division I football, so the talent isn't there yet across the board, although there are some standouts.
Here are the key Trailblazers players to watch when Montana hosts DSU at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Quarterback: Kenyon Oblad, No. 12
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore quarterback from Henderson, Nevada, took over as the starter this season two games ago in place of junior Kody Wilstead. Oblad had completed 52.6% of his passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. He impressed in his debut by throwing for 342 yards and four touchdowns against then-No. 12 UC Davis, but he was picked off five times that game. Oblad spent the 2018-20 seasons at UNLV, playing in 13 games and starting in eight. He graduated from high school as the state’s all-time passing yards leader.
Running back: Drew Kannely-Robles, No. 2
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior running back from Yreka, California, has returned as Dixie State’s top running back after he sat out the spring 2021 season as a medical redshirt. Kannely-Robles leads the Trailblazers with 121 net rushing yards, 30.25 rushing yards per game and 4 yards per rush. He’s also a threat catching passing, ranking third on the team with 121 receiving yards on 12 receptions. The 2019 JUCO transfer from College of the Siskiyous had 61 rush yards against then-No. 12 UC Davis and 45 receiving yards against then-No. 2 South Dakota State this year.
Wide receiver/tight end: Jalen Powell, No. 0
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior wide receiver from Los Angeles, California, has been Dixie State’s most-reliable offensive playmaker this season. Powell has hauled in 30 catches, six more than the next two players on the team combined. He leads the Trailblazers with 242 receiving yards and paces them with 60.5 receiving yards per game. The 2019 JUCO transfer from Snow College has at least one catch in 20 consecutive games. DSU’s No. 2 receiver, David Fisher, has 154 receiving yards on 12 catches. He’s one of five players who has one touchdown reception.
Offensive line: Nathen Aceves, No. 73
The 6-foot-1, 280-pound junior offensive lineman from Covina, California, is by far DSU’s most-experienced player on the O-line. Aceves has played in 29 games and started in 28 games since he was a true freshman in 2018. He began this season at center for the first two games but has since moved to left guard as the Trailblazers have shuffled their young O-line. Aceves earned All-RMAC honorable mention status in 2018 and second-team All-RMAC accolades in 2019 when the Trailblazers were in Division II before they began their transition to Division I in 2020.
Defensive line: Livingston Paogofie, No. 92
The 6-foot, 273-pound senior defensive tackle from East Arlington, Texas, has excelled as a transfer from Colorado State after joining Dixie State this fall. Paogofie has made his way into opposing backfields, tallying two of the Trailblazers’ seven sacks and five of their 25 tackles for loss. Both of his sacks and all five of his TFLs came in the first two games of the fall against Sacramento State and Weber State. Paogofie totaled 35 tackles in 35 games and three starts at CSU from 2017-20. Defensive end Isaac Fotu is third on the team with three pass breakups.
Linebacker: Malaki Malaki, No. 3
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound junior linebacker from Leone, American Samoa, has been a constant contributor for DSU since his freshman season in 2018. Malaki has played in 30 games, made 16 starts and earned All-RMAC honorable mention status in 2019. This year, he’s tied for the team lead with five TFLs, is second with 38 tackles and is tied for second with one sack. Malaki tallied three of his TFLs against then-No. 12 UC Davis and had his sack against then-No. 2 South Dakota State. He tied the DSU single-game record of 19 tackles vs. FBS New Mexico State in the spring.
Cornerback/safety: Tyrell Grayson, No. 17
The 6-foot, 175-pound redshirt freshman strong safety from Fresno, California, has made his way to the ball carrier more than any other DSU player. Grayson leads the Trailblazers with 45 total tackles, 38 of which have been solo tackles. He also has one TFL and one pass breakup. Grayson tied the school’s single-game record of 19 tackles against then-No. 12 UC Davis. Joining him in the defensive backfield, cornerbacks Colby Williams and Devyn Perkins are tied for the league lead with five PBUs apiece, and free safety Darrius Nash is third on DSU with 20 tackles.
Special teams: Andrew Day, No. 89
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound true freshman punter from St. George, Utah, is doing his best to flip the field for a team that’s punted 24 times through four games. Day took over punting and kickoff duties in the second game. He’s punted 18 times and is averaging 40.4 yards while forcing six fair catches and placing three punts inside the 20-yard line. DSU has attempted just three FGs, with Connor Brooksby making only one of three. Jalen Powell is averaging 23.8 yards on 11 kickoff returns with a long of 50 yards. David Fisher has minus-5 yards on three punt returns.
