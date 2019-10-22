MISSOULA — Montana (5-2, 2-1 Big Sky) will try to rebound from its first conference loss when it hosts defending national runner-up Eastern Washington (3-4, 2-1) at noon Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The following are key Eagles players to keep an eye on during the game, which will be broadcast on Root Sports.
***
Quarterback: Eric Barriere, No. 3
The 6-foot, 200-pound junior quarterback from Inglewood, California, came into the season as a first-team preseason All-American by Hero Sports after leading the Eagles to a national runner-up finish in 2018. Barriere is a dual-threat player who ranks third in the FCS with 350.3 yards of total offense per game. As a passer, he’s fifth in the nation with 319.9 passing yards per game and eighth with 20 touchdown passes, completing 59.6% of his passes. On the ground, Barriere is averaging 30.4 net rushing yards per game and is second on the team with 376 yards gained.
Running back/fullback: Antoine Custer Jr., No. 28
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior running back from Berkeley, California, has nearly eclipsed the rush totals he had in 2018, when he was an All-Big Sky honorable mention pick after being named second team in 2017. Custer ranks 36th in the nation with 81.6 rushing yards (4.4/carry), up from the 56.8 he had last year. He’s rushed for over 100 yards two times in seven games, with a long run of 62 yards. Custer has rushed for six scores, the 39th most in the country. He’s an occasional threat to catch a pass out of the backfield, collecting 18 for 147 yards, with 21 yards per game.
Wide receiver/tight end: Andrew Boston, No. 9
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore wide receiver from Puyallup, Washington, is following up a strong 2018 season in which he earned freshman all-American honors from two publications. Boston is tied for the team lead with 30 catches, which have gone for 13.1 yards per reception. His 65.3 receiving yards per game rank second on the team, and he’s caught two TDs. Dre’ Sonte Dorton has a team-best 68.1 receiving yards per game to go with four TD grabs. Jayson Williams also has four TD catches and averages 52.7 yards per game. Talolo Limu-Jones has 5 TD catches.
Offensive line: Spencer Blackburn, No. 75
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound senior center from Bellingham, Washington, came into the year with three first- or second-team preseason All-American honors. Blackburn got a hardship waiver for a sixth year of eligibility, has played in 46 career games and made 44 straight starts. Blackburn and three other senior linemen have been All-Big Sky selections — left tackle Tristen Taylor, right tackle Chris Schlichting, and right guard Kaleb Levao, who got a sixth year of eligibility for 2018. Schlichting leads EWU with 47 career starts. Taylor missed most of 2018 with a knee injury.
Defensive line: Dylan Ledbetter, No. 4
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior nose tackle from Seattle, Washington, is continuing his strong play from 2018, when he was an All-Big Sky honorable mention. Ledbetter is second in the FCS with two blocked kicks (six career) and eighth with two fumble recoveries. He’s third on EWU with four tackles for loss and tied for second with 1.5 sacks. Defensive end Jim Townsend leads EWU with six TFLs and 4.5 sacks. He has one fumble recovery. Mitchell Johnson has 4.5 TFLs. He and Darnell Hogan each have one pick. Johnson and Keith Moore have forced one fumble apiece.
Linebacker: Jack Sendelbach, No. 8
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior from Seattle has been on a role in his return from a back injury that forced him to miss all of 2018 after a successful 2017 season. Sendelbach is tied for second on the team with 43 tackles in six games. He’s also registered 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Sendelbach and others have had to step up with tackling machine Chris Ojoh out of action since Sept. 14. Fellow linebacker Trevor Davis is fifth on the team with 31 tackles and has 1.5 tackles for loss. Andrew Katzenberger has 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Cornerback/safety: Dehonta Hayes, No. 23
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior safety from Tacoma, Washington, is having another big year in his second season as a starter. Hayes leads EWU and ranks ninth in the nation with 10.4 tackles per game. His 73 tackles, including one TFL, are 30 more than his closest teammate. He also has two of EWU’s seven interceptions and is one of nine players with a forced fumble. Calin Criner has two picks and 43 tackles. Tysen Prunty, Joe Lang, Tre Weed and Anfernee Gurley have each forced a fumble. Gurley missed 2018 with a knee injury but was third-team All-Big Sky in 2017.
Special teams: Dre’ Sonte Dorton, No. 10
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior wide receiver and kick returner from Pasco, Washington, has been a successful special teams player throughout his career. Dorton has returned a kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown this season and is averaging 20.1 yards on 15 returns. He came into the year averaging 24.3 per return in his career. The Eagles averaged 4 yards on 12 punt returns. They’ve blocked three kicks, two by Ledbetter and one by Justin Patterson. Seth Harrison has taken over at kicker and has made all five of his field goal attempts, with a long of 32 yards.
