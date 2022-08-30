MISSOULA — Montana opens the 2022 football season by hosting Northwestern State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Here are the key Demons players to watch in the game:
Quarterback: Miles Fallin, No. 15
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound sixth-year quarterback from Santa Clarita, California, won the starting job after transferring from Big 12 team Kansas over the offseason. Fallin appeared in three games with the Jayhawks but didn’t record any statistics in those appearances, meaning he’s never thrown a pass in a college game. He was a three-year letter winner while spending five seasons at Kansas. He earned Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll status and Athletic Director’s Honor Roll status three times while earning his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at KU.
Running back: Scooter Adams, No. 6
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior running back from Hallettsville, Texas, returns to the field after missing the final seven games of the fall 2021 season because of injury. Adams had earned first-team All-Southland honors after the spring 2021 season and enters this year with preseason second-team all-conference recognition. In 10 career games, he’s rushed for 967 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 113.5 yards per game, 8 yards per carry and totaled seven touchdowns while carrying the ball 85 times over six games during the spring 2021 season.
Receiver: Javon Antonio, No. 1
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior wide receiver from LaPlace, Louisiana, is back on the field after sitting out the fall 2021 season while redshirting. Antonio is coming off a strong spring 2021 campaign in which he earned second-team all-conference honors. He averaged 104.2 receiving yards over five games, which ranked sixth nationally in the spring. His 31 catches, 521 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions were all team bests. Prior to NSU, Antonio was a two-year starter at Hinds Community College and was the team’s leading receiver as a sophomore.
Offensive line: Teeshaun Turpin, No. 51
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound senior offensive lineman from Cleveland, Ohio, is slated to start at left guard in his first year with the Demons. Turpin transferred this past offseason from FBS team North Texas, where he spent the previous two years. He played in 19 games over his two seasons at North Texas, helping the Mean Green rush for over 3,000 yards in 2021 and 230.2 yards per game in 2020. Prior to North Texas, Turpin was rated as a 3-star prospect coming out of high school and played his first two years of college football at Long Beach City College.
Defensive line: Isaiah Longino, No. 3
The 6-foot-1, 275-pound sixth-year defensive end from Humble, Texas, put together a breakout fall 2021 season after he transitioned from linebacker to defensive line during the spring 2021 season. Longino picked up all-conference honorable mention status that year and heads into this fall as a preseason second-team all-conference honoree. He ranked second in the league with 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 11 games last season. He had a sack in each of the final six games of the season. He totaled 37 tackles, tied for fifth on NSU and tops among the D-line.
Linebacker: Jomard Valsin, No. 0
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound sixth-year senior from Port Arthur, Texas, slides to a hybrid defensive end/linebacker position in the new defensive scheme. Valsin is a preseason second-team all-conference selection after being honorable mention in fall 2021. He earned second-team All-America and first-team all-league honors in spring 2021. Last fall, Valsin led NSU with 68 tackles and was second with 9.5 tackles for loss while starting in 10 of 11 games. He also had four quarterback hurries, three sacks, two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.
Secondary: Shemar Bartholomew, No. 3
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior cornerback from New Orleans, Louisiana, is one of two NSU players to earn preseason first-team all-conference honors, along with senior safety PJ Herrington. Bartholomew picked up second-team all-league recognition last season. He has nine career interceptions, two shy of entering the top 10 in school history. Herrington has three interceptions in 15 career games after transferring from East Mississippi Community College. He was third on the Demons with 53 tackles last year despite missing the final two games.
Special teams: Scotty Roblow, No. 46
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound sophomore punter from Shreveport, Louisiana, has picked up several honors in his young career after coming back from a season-ending injury in 2019. Roblow was all-conference honorable mention in fall 2021, was third-team all-league in spring 2021 and was a Hero Sports freshman All-American in spring 2021. Last season, he averaged six punts per game and 40.3 yards per punt. Nine of his 66 punts went for 50-plus yards, 22 of them were placed inside the 20-yard line, 25 resulted in fair catches and only three went for a touchback.
