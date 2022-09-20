MISSOULA — Portland State has back four players who earned All-Big Sky recognition last season.
The Vikings are off to a 0-2 start this year with a pair of FBS losses to San Jose State and Washington. They play the second-ranked Montana Grizzlies 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Here are the key Portland State players to watch in the game.
Quarterback: Dante Chachere, No. 15
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore from Fresno, California, has shown his athleticism while taking over for record-setting quarterback Davis Alexander. Chachere has combined his good arm and dynamic running ability to complete 55.6% of his passes for 320 yards, two TDs and two INTs while running 21 times for a team-best 88 yards across two games. He nearly guided the Vikings to a win over FBS San Jose State in his first career start as he totaled 353 yards of offense. He threw for 270 yards, two scores and two picks in addition to rushing for 83 yards.
Running back: Andrew Van Buren, No. 21
The 6-foot, 240-pound senior from West Hills, California, was an All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2020 at Boise State. Van Buren transferred to PSU this year and has a team-high 21 carries for 51 yards. At Boise State, he totaled 280 carries for 1,028 yards and 21 touchdowns in 45 games. He had 30 catches for 168 yards and one score. Van Buren is one of 16 Division I transfers on PSU’s roster, including 11 FBS transfers. Sophomore Jalynnee McGee has rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries, including 12 rushes for a team-high 58 yards against Washington.
Wide receiver: Beau Kelly, No. 13
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior from Scottdale, Arizona, is an All-Big Sky receiver who headlines a deep group of pass catchers. Kelly leads the Vikings with 11 catches for 150 yards and one TD this year. He went off for 133 yards and a TD on nine catches against SJSU. Last year, he was the Big Sky regular-season leader in receptions (69), receiving yards (981) and TD catches (10). Nate Bennett, an All-Big Sky honorable mention last year, is second with eight catches for 101 yards this season. Mataio Talalemotu, who has 1,526 career receiving yards, hasn’t played this year.
Offensive line: Tyson Pauling, No. 74
The 6-foot-5, 295-pound senior from Victorville, California, is one of five captains chosen by the players. Pauling centers an offensive line that has a combined 65 career starts. He has 18 career starts, while his 14 consecutive starts are the most on the O-line. Right guard Shiloh Ta’ase had made 22 career starts, the most on the O-line. Left tackle Richard Estrella has 14 starts, left guard D’Angalo Titiali’i has nine starts and right tackle Sebastian Sias has two starts. PSU is averaging 160 passing yards and 103 rushing yards per game behind that O-line this season.
Defensive line: VJ Malo, No. 43
The 6-foot-1, 270-pound senior from West Seattle, Washington, earned second-team All-Big Sky honors last fall in his first year after transferring from Golden West College. Malo has two tackles for loss and one sack this season. Last year, he ranked first in the Big Sky in forced fumbles (three), second in sacks (10.5) and fourth in TFLs (20) He already ranks 10th in school history with 11.5 sacks in 13 games. D-end Jake Porter has started in 23 games and played in 37, tied for the most on PSU. The all-senior D-line includes tackles EJ Ane and Moses Finau.
Linebacker: Tyreese Shakir, No. 5
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound sophomore from Murrieta, California, took over starting duties as a freshman last year at the rover position, a hybrid linebacker/defensive back role. Shakir leads PSU in tackles for loss (three) and sacks (two), is second with 12 tackles and has the team’s lone interception this year. His seven tackles, three TFLs and two sacks against San Jose State are all career bests. He got his third career INT at Washington and has two career fumble recoveries. Last year, he totaled 32 tackles, two INTs, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups.
Secondary: Anthony Adams, No. 14
The 6-foot, 185-pound senior from Newberg, Oregon, has been one of PSU’s most consistent high-level performers as a two-time All-American, once as a safety and once as a cornerback. This year, Adams leads the Vikings with 15 tackles and has two pass breakups. He had his third career double-digit tackle game when he totaled a team-high 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups against San Jose State. His 33 career pass breakups are tied for the most in school history. Adams has made 37 consecutive starts, the most career starts on the team.
Special teams: Gianni Smith, No. 97
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound sophomore from Oak Park, California, has been nearly automatic early on in his career kicking at Portland State. This year, Smith is three of three on field goals with makes from 35, 23 and 40 yards. He’s now 8 of 11 on field goals and 31 of 31 on extra points in his career. He’s averaging 53.7 yards on seven kickoffs with a net of 41.4 yards. Punter George Triplett, a Princeton transfer, ranks seventh in the FCS with an average of 45.9 yards across 11 punts. Sophomore long snapper Ryan Alvidrez has been perfect through 13 career starts.
