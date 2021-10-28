MISSOULA — Southern Utah has some individual standouts on its team despite a 1-7 record this season.
Montana will get a look at those players when the Griz host the Thunderbirds at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Here are the key Southern Utah players to watch.
Quarterback: Justin Miller, No. 4
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore quarterback from Highland, Utah, has struggled to live up to preseason expectations after being named a Hero Sports FCS Sophomore All-American in the spring. Miller has completed 62.1% of his passes for 226.3 yards per game, but he’s been picked off nine times compared to just seven touchdown passes in eight games. In the spring, he threw 15 touchdown passes and averaged 285.5 passing yards per game while starting all six games. He isn’t much of a rushing threat, netting minus-9 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Running back/fullback: Karris Davis, No. 23
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore from Midvale, Utah, has taken over as SUU’s top running back, being the only one to play in all eight games. Davis leads the team and ranks 18th in the Big Sky with 33.8 rushing yards per game. He’s totaled 270 yards on 55 carries, both team highs, while scoring one TD on the ground. He’s grabbed nine passes for 79 yards. Freshman David Moore has rushed for a team-high four scores and is third with 151 rushing yards on 48 carries. Sophomore Isaiah Williams has run for three scores and 191 yards, both second on the team.
Wide receiver/tight end: Ethan Bolingbroke, No. 83
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound sophomore wide receiver from Sandy, Utah, has broken out after catching six passes as a freshman in 2019 and playing in one game in the spring. Bolingbroke is 12th in the Big Sky with 56.8 receiving yards per game and is third with 5.8 catches per game. His 46 receptions and 454 receiving yards in eight games both lead the Thunderbirds, while he has two of their eight TD catches. Sophomore wide receiver Brandon Schenks leads SUU with four TD grabs, while his 339 receiving yards and 30 receptions are both seconds on the team.
Offensive line: Braxton Jones, No. 77
The 6-foot-7, 310-pound junior left tackle from Murray, Utah, was named one of the top five 2022 NFL draft prospects among FCS offensive linemen because “he possesses a valuable combination of size, agility and strength,” according to Sports Illustrated. Jones earned first-team All-America honors from Phil Steele in the spring after he was chosen as a Sophomore All-American by Hero Sports in 2019. His experience is needed because the four other projected starters on the O-line are one sophomore, two redshirt freshmen and one true freshman.
Defensive line: Francis Bemiy, No. 91
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior defensive end from Montreal, Canada, is enjoying his best year yet, even after being a first-team All-Big Sky pick in the spring. Bemiy is a wrecking ball off the edge, leading SUU with 10 tackles for loss in eight games, an average of 1.25 per game, which is tied for eighth in the Big Sky. Three of his TFLs are sacks, tied for the most on the team. Bemiy is fourth on the team with 35 tackles, has one of the Thunderbirds’ five forced fumbles and has one of their five fumble recoveries. He’s added one blocked kick and one quarterback hurry.
Linebacker: La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, No. 8
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior weakside linebacker from Kahului, Hawaii, is carrying over his breakout performance from the spring, when he earned first-team All-America honors from Phil Steele. Now in his second year as a starter, Kaho’ohanohano-Davis is once again leading SUU in tackles with 67 in eight games, an average of 8.4 per game, which ranks 11th in the Big Sky. His three sacks are tied for the team lead, while his 4.5 TFLs are the second most on the team. K-Davis also has one of SUU’s three interceptions and has tallied two quarterback hurries.
Cornerback/safety: AJ Stanley, No. 18
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior safety from Santa Clarita, California, has shown he’s a regular presence around the ball by ranking second on the team with 52 total tackles to go with one pass breakup. Stanley was an All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2019, when he ranked second on SUU in tackles. Junior cornerback LJ Davis, who was named a second-team All-Big Sky defensive back in the spring, leads the team with five of its 14 pass breakups. Opposite him, true freshman cornerback Kobe Singleton has carded two of the team’s three interceptions.
Special teams: Jake Gerardi, No. 31
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior kicker/punter from Oceanside, California, has kept up his strong punting since transferring from NCAA Division II Azusa Pacific after the 2019 season. Gerardi is averaging 44.03 yards per punt, eighth in the Big Sky, has a long of 70 yards and has sent 10 of his 29 punts at least 50 yards. Senior Noah Alejado has made five of seven field goal attempts, including three of four last week, with a long of 39 yards. True freshman Devon Sa’Chisolm is averaging 24.3 yards per kickoff return, which is fifth in the Big Sky, and has a long of 44 yards.
