MISSOULA — Sixth-seeded Montana is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009, while third-seeded Weber State has lost in the quarterfinals the past two seasons. Someone will earn a spot in the semifinals when the teams kick off at 8 p.m. MT Friday in Ogden, Utah.
The following are key Wildcats players to keep an eye on during the game, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.
***
Quarterback: Jake Constantine, No. 8
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior from Camarillo, California, is coming off two of his best three passing games this season. Constantine threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, both season highs, against Idaho State the week after the loss to Montana. He followed up with 234 yards and one touchdown last week in the second round of the playoffs against Kennesaw State, the first time in his career throwing for 200 yards in back-to-back weeks. In 10 games this year, he’s completed 63.2% of his passes for 1,967 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 INTs. He’s gained 115 rushing yards with a long of 30 but has netted just 25 with one score on 34 rushes.
Running back: Josh Davis, No. 20
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound sophomore from Sandy, Utah, earned first-team All-Big Sky honors for the second consecutive season despite missing minor time with an injury. Davis is getting back to form after being limited against Montana three weeks ago, running 23 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns and catching four passes for 25 yards in the past two games. The 2018 FCS national freshman of the year has run for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns on 166 carries. Add in his 131 receiving yards, and Davis is averaging 90.9 total yards per game. He’s backed up by junior Kevin Smith, a third-team All-Big Sky selection. Smith has run 149 times for 626 yards, 2 TDs.
Wide receiver: Devon Cooley, No. 3
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore wideout from Los Angeles, California, is fresh off the best game of the season three weeks after leaving early in the loss at Montana. Cooley had 114 yards and one TD in the playoff opener one game after his first multi-TD game of the year when he had three catches for 68 yards and two scores. In 13 games this year, he has 56 catches for 691 yards and five touchdowns, all team bests. Weber has had seven 100-yard receivers, all in the past six games, with a season-high 162 by Ty MacPherson at UM. MacPherson and Cooley each have two of those games. David Ames has the other three, helping him accrue 620 yards, three TDs
Offensive line: Ty Whitworth, No. 75
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior right guard from Temecula, California, was a first-team All-Big Sky selection for the second season in a row. Whitworth has started all 40 games since his first year with the Wildcats in 2017. He’s joined on the offensive line by junior center Ben Bos, who earned third-team All-Big Sky honors and has also started 40 games. The Wildcats have used two O-line combinations this season, with four of the linemen starting all 13 games at the same spot. The regular group of five has combined for 132 career starts at Weber State. The line has helped pave the way for 165.3 rushing yards per game but just 197.9 passing yards on average.
Defensive line: Jonah Williams, No. 94
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior D-end from Meridian, Idaho, shared Big Sky defensive player of the year honors with Montana’s Dante Olson. Williams is a disruptive force off the edge, picking up nine TFLs, 6.5 sacks and a team-best five QB hurries. He’s also forced a fumble, recovered two, broken up three passes and is tied for fourth on WSU with 54 tackles. Williams is joined by junior DT Jared Schiess, a first-team All-Big Sky pick who has a team-best 10.5 TFLs. Senior DE Adam Rodriguez is a second-team all-league pick who has 10 TFLs and 6.5 sacks. Sophomore DE George Tarlas made the third team, leading Weber with nine sacks and three forced fumbles.
Linebacker: Auston Tesch, No. 53
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior strongside linebacker from Eden, Utah, landed on the All-Big Sky second team this season. Tesch has collected 51 tackles and 6.5 TFLs, both of which rank sixth on the team. He’s broken up four passes, the most by a Weber linebacker, to go with his one sack. Tesch is joined by sophomore middle linebacker Noah Vaea, who’s second on Weber with 80 tackles to go with his six TFLs, one sack, three PBUs, one QB hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Junior weakside linebacker Conner Mortensen leads the team with 83 tackles, while his nine TFLS are the third most on the team and tops among the linebackers.
Secondary: Eddie Heckard, No. 5
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound redshirt freshman cornerback from Las Vegas, Nevada, picked up All-Big Sky second-team honors in his first full season. Heckard has intercepted a pair of passes, has forced two fumbles and is tied for the team lead with five PBUs. He’s also made his way into the backfield, tallying 5.5 TFLs and two sacks as part of his 54 tackles. Junior strong safety Preston Smith is a third-team All-Big Sky selection who leads all DBs with 6.5 TFLs to go with his three forced fumbles, one recovery and one INT. Freshman free safety Ja’Kobe Harris has a team-high three INTs. Safety Brody Burke and cornerback Marque Collins have two interceptions apiece.
Special teams: Trey Tuttle, No. 47
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior kicker from Arlington, Texas, is an all-Big Sky second-team pick. Tuttle has made 22 of 26 FGs, including 14 of his past 16 and five of six. He’s eight of 10 from 40 or more yards with a long of 52 and both misses coming from 50. Senior punter Doug Lloyd is a second-team choice averaging 43.3 yards with 11 punts of 50+ yards. Junior Rashid Shaheed, who has four career kickoff return TDs, hasn’t played since Nov. 16. Haze Hadley has returned punts, while Daniel Wright and Dewayne Dixon have been kick returners. Hadley is at 9.1 yards on 15 returns, while Dixon is averaging 19 yards on five returns and Wright is at 25.7 on three.
