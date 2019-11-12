MISSOULA — Montana (8-2, 5-1 Big Sky) will try to keep alive its hopes for a Big Sky title when its hosts Weber State (8-2, 6-0) for the first time since 2015 in its home finale of the regular season at 1 p.m. MT Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The following are key Wildcats players to keep an eye on during the game, which will be broadcast on ROOT Sports.
***
Quarterback: Jake Constantine, No. 8
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior quarterback from Camarillo, California, has started seven games this season, including each of the past four. He’s completing 64.5% of his passes for 182 yards per game, which would rank 10th in the Big Sky if he played enough to qualify. That’s nearly the same yardage average he posted last year, but his touchdown-to-interception ratio is down to 7-6 in 2019 from 18-12 in 2018. Constantine isn’t too big a threat with his legs, gaining 93 yards and one TD with a long run of 30 yards. Counting sacks, he’s netted just 14 yards on 28 carries.
Running back: Josh Davis, No. 20
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound sophomore from Sandy, Utah, continues to be one of the top running backs in the Big Sky after being the FCS freshman of the year in 2018. Davis is averaging 90.1 rush yards, fourth in the BSC, to go with nine TDs, 6.7 yards per carry and 20 catches, fourth on the team. He was in concussion protocol during the most recent game. Should Davis not be able to go, the Wildcats have capable backups. Kevin Smith has 120 carries compared to Davis’ 134 and is averaging 56.4 yards with two TDs. Kris Jackson has 36.4 yards on 80 runs with 10 TDs.
Wide receiver: Devon Cooley, No. 3
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound sophomore wideout from Los Angeles, California, is Weber State’s go-to receiver. Cooley leads the team with 45 catches for 503 yards with two TDs in 10 games. He’s averaging 50.3 receiving yards per game and 11.2 yards per reception. The team has had a 100-yard receiver three times, and those outings came in each of the past three games. David Ames is second with 351 yards, two TDs on 36 catches. Rashid Shaheed has added 233 yards, three TDs. Ty MacPherson has collected 216 yards, one TD, and Justin Malone has 215 yards, two TDs.
Offensive line: Ty Whitworth, No. 75
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior right guard from Temecula, California, was a first-team All-Big Sky guard in 2018 and made the league’s preseason team in 2019. Whitworth has started all 37 of the Wildcats’ games going back to his redshirt freshman season in 2017. He and the O-line have paved the way for the league’s No. 4 rush offense with 188.2 yards per game. Weber State has started just two O-line combinations, and four of the linemen have started all 10 games at the same position. The more-used group has combined for 118 career starts for the Wildcats.
Defensive line: Jonah Williams, No. 94
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound senior defensive end from Meridian, Idaho, was recently added to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list because of his strong play. Williams is disruptive at getting in the backfield, tallying 8.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries, all team highs. Williams is part of a D-line that has 38 TFLs and 24 sacks. Defensive tackle Jared Schiess has eight TFLs, while defensive ends George Tarlas and Adam Rodriguez have six each. Tarlas adds six sacks and three forced fumbles. Rodriguez has 4.5 sacks, while defense end McKade Mitton has four.
Linebacker: Noah Vaea, No. 13
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound sophomore middle linebacker from Herriman, Utah, has broken out this year in his first year as a starter. Vaea leads the team with 59 tackles, including five tackles for loss. He’s forced and recovered a fumble and has also broken up three passes, tied for third most on the team. Vaea is joined by junior weakside linebacker Conner Mortensen and senior strongside linebacker Auston Tesch. Mortensen is third on the team with 55 tackles, including six TFLs. Tesch also has six TFLs to go with his 39 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups.
Cornerback: Eddie Heckard, No. 5
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound redshirt sophomore cornerback from Las Vegas, Nevada, has enjoyed a solid start in his first full season. Heckard has made plays on the ball, intercepting two passes and breaking up five, both tied for the team best, and forcing two fumbles. He’s gotten into the backfield, registering 4.5 TFLs and two sacks. Heckard is joined by strong safety Preston Smith, who’s forced three fumbles, recovered one and picked off one pass. Free safeties Ja’Kobe Harris and Brody Burke each have two interception, while cornerback Marque Collins has one pick.
Special teams: Rashid Shaheed, No. 22
The 6-foot, 180-pound junior wide receiver has been a special teams dynamo during his career, earning All-America honors in each of his first two season. Shaheed returns both kickoffs and punts for the Wildcats, and he’s already the school’s career leader with kickoff return TDs. He has yet to break off a special teams score this year, averaging 20.3 yards on 11 kick returns and 16.8 yards on nine punt returns. Kicker Trey Tuttle has converted 18 of 21 field goals with a long of 52 yards and has made 32 of 34 PATs. Punter Doug Lloyd is averaging 43.4 yards on 51 punts.
