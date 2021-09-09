MISSOULA — Western Illinois has a handful of players who earned preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors despite being picked to finish last in the 11-team league, widely considered to be the premier conference in the FCS.
The following are key WIU players to keep an eye on when Montana hosts Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Quarterback: Connor Sampson, No. 8
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, earned All-MVFC second-team honors for the first time last spring. Sampson, a two-year starter and three-year captain, completed 69.8% of his passes for 367 yards with two touchdowns against one interception in the season opener last week against FBS Ball State, the MAC preseason favorite. He had his best season in 2020, averaging 290.7 passing yards per game while completing 65.1% of his passes, but he had only eight TDs against six INTs. Not a runner, he has negative-224 yards in his career.
Running back: Myles Wanza, No. 9
The 5-foot-9, 172-pound senior running back from Houston, Texas, is in his first season with WIU after grad transferring from Lamar. Wanza has played in 28 games and made 13 starts in college, rushing for 1,519 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns. He's also a threat out of the backfield, grabbing 48 receptions for 413 yards (8.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. Wanza was a Houston Chronicle Top 100 recruit coming out of high school and was getting looks from FBS programs Rutgers and UMass. He's cousins with current Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones.
Wide receiver/tight end: Dennis Houston, No. 10
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior wide receiver from San Antonio, Texas, finally secured All-MVFC honors in the spring, grabbing a first-team selection. Houston led the Leathernecks in receiving yards for the second consecutive season, hauling in 477 yards in six spring games after 539 in eight games in 2019. His 79.5 receiving yards per game in the spring led the MVFC and ranked 25th in the country, while his 7.2 receptions per game paced the MVFC and were eighth in the nation. Houston caught 12 passes for 237 yards and two TDs in the season opener last week.
Offensive line: Will Waddell, No. 51
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior right guard from Tallahassee, Florida, got honorable mention All-MVFC status in the spring season, his first year with WIU after spending the previous four seasons at Grambling State. Waddell is one of three returning O-line starters along with center Brandon Malkow and right tackle Matt Muetterties, requiring two new starters on the QB’s blind side. Four of WIU’s five projected starters on the two-deep are juniors or seniors, as are seven of the 10 who are listed. The five starters average only 297 pounds, with none over 300.
Defensive line: Eryk Preston, No. 23
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior defensive lineman from Harvey, Illinois, broke out to earn his first All-MVFC honors in the spring, collecting honorable mention status. Preston then picked up preseason all-conference third-team honors from Phil Steele this fall. He started all six games last spring, ranking 14th in the MVFC in both tackles for loss (4.5) and sacks (2.5). He also added 14 tackles, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble. Preston was voted a team captain in the spring and is now one of seven captains voted to lead the Leathernecks this year.
Linebacker: Greg Benton Jr., No. 2
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior weakside linebacker from Elkridge, Maryland, showed out in the spring season as he got his first opportunity to start. Benton was a regular presence around the ball while starting all six games that year, recording 45 tackles, 2.5 tackles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hits, one forced fumble and a 75-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery. He finished the spring season ranked ninth in the MVFC with 7.5 tackles per game and collected a single-game, career-high nine tackles in three contests against conference opponents.
Cornerback/safety: Michael Lawson, No. 41
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior strong safety from Hayward, California, continued his success in college by making the MVFC all-newcomer team and being an all-MVFC honorable mention in the spring. Lawson had been an All-Southland first-team defensive back and punt returner in 2019 at Lamar after starting his career in junior college. He tied a career best with 14 tackles last week against FBS Ball State to go with two forced fumbles and one recovery. He led WIU with 54 tackles last spring in addition to 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.
Special teams: Tony Tate, No. 1
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior kick returner from DeKalb, Illinois, was a first-team All-MVFC return specialist in addition to being second team at wide receiver in the spring. Tate was third in the MVFC with 24.5 yards per kick return and returned a kickoff 95 yards for touchdown, his first career special teams score. With those kickoff return yards, he led the MVFC in all-purpose yards per game (129) in six games. In the kick coverage aspect, punter Adam Fellner was a 2019 honorable mention All-MVFC pick and an honorable mention preseason selection this fall.
