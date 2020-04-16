MISSOULA — Jett Briceno, a freshman walk-on guard from Kent, Washington, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the University of Montana confirmed.

The news was first reported by Skyline Sports. Briceno is currently the only Grizzly men's basketball player in the transfer portal.

A 6-foot-4 guard out of Kentridge High School, Briceno did not dress for a game this past season and will still have four years of eligibility left after redshirting. A player with Montana roots, his father, Jason, was a key player on Billings Senior's 1987 run to the boys basketball state title.

It was tough to see a path to much playing time for Briceno. Montana has numerous guards on its roster, including Timmy Falls, Naseem Gaskin, Josh Vazquez, Cam Satterwhite and Eddy Egun as well as several incoming freshman.

