MISSOULA — Jett Briceno, a freshman walk-on guard from Kent, Washington, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the University of Montana confirmed.
The news was first reported by Skyline Sports. Briceno is currently the only Grizzly men's basketball player in the transfer portal.
A 6-foot-4 guard out of Kentridge High School, Briceno did not dress for a game this past season and will still have four years of eligibility left after redshirting. A player with Montana roots, his father, Jason, was a key player on Billings Senior's 1987 run to the boys basketball state title.
It was tough to see a path to much playing time for Briceno. Montana has numerous guards on its roster, including Timmy Falls, Naseem Gaskin, Josh Vazquez, Cam Satterwhite and Eddy Egun as well as several incoming freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.