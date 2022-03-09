MISSOULA — Call it a coincidence, call it a trend, call it whatever you'd like. Somehow, Montana and Weber State men's basketball always seem to meet in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.
The two giants of the league will meet — a bit earlier than some seasons — on Thursday for the ninth time in the past 13 years in a 2:30 p.m. quarterfinals clash in Boise, Idaho.
The Griz have beat the Wildcats eight of those nine games with the only loss coming in the 2016 league title game in UM head coach Travis DeCuire's second season at the helm.
Montana, the five seed, enters at 18-13 overall and 11-9 in conference while No. 4 Weber State finished 20-11 and 13-7. The two split the season series in games decided by two and five points each as round three between the rivals promises to be another thriller.
"I watch to see what worked from game one to game two and what adjustments they've made," DeCuire said Saturday of those two games and preparation. "But, I also have got to watch the last five or six games to see what they are doing and, also, what are they not doing and what they are struggling with and maybe try to find some things.
"We both are kind of limping into the tournament so we gotta play our best basketball," he added. "Sometimes, simplifying is the best way to do that."
This season, the two powers are limping — both literally and figuratively — into the league tournament.
On the literal level, the Grizzlies have played without starting center Mack Anderson since he hurt his elbow against Northern Arizona on Feb. 10. Weber State meanwhile saw starting center Dontay Bassett exit Saturday's loss to Southern Utah at the 16:45 mark of the second half due to muscle cramps according to Standard-Examiner sports editor Brett Hein.
It is unlikely Anderson, who announced Saturday before the Sacramento State game he is returning to Missoula for a fifth season, will suit up at all this week. Bassett's status is unclear, but looks more optimistic than his Montana counterpart. Bassett scored just nine points in the win in Ogden, but the senior made timely shots so his box score from the game might mislead you.
Assuming he plays and Anderson does not, Montana's thin frontline could be in for some trouble with just Scott Blakney as the remaining Grizzly anywhere close to Bassett's size.
On the more figurative level of limping into the postseason, both teams have hit a downslide the past month.
Both started February on hot streaks and were in prime spots to contend for a top-two spot in the league tournament. The Grizzlies started the month 15-6 overall and 8-2 in league play while the Wildcats were 18-5 and 11-1 and sat atop of the league standings.
Then came some February blues.
Weber State beat Montana in a close contest in Ogden, Utah, the first game of the month. But after that, the Wildcats went on a free fall dropping six of their final eight games with five of the losses coming to teams that finished in the top seven.
"Motivation, whatever, no — we need to have a really good practice Monday and see if we can’t get back to playing the way we need to play. That’s all I’m concerned about … we’ve got to go play good basketball and figure out how to go beat somebody," WSU head coach Randy Rahe told Hein last Saturday.
Montana basically did the same thing, but had results that forced some head scratching. The Grizzlies lost seven of their final 10, including the loss to Weber State, as they ended the season with losses to each of the bottom four teams in the tournament — Sac State, Idaho, Idaho State and last-place Northern Arizona.
But the Grizzlies also beat Montana State in the rivalry game just about a week and a half ago, and led Southern Utah — the No. 2 seed in the tournament — at halftime by 16 only to lose on the road.
It seems to be a matter of which Montana team will show up: the one that kept the Big Sky regular season champ Montana State to seven attempts from distance, or the one that let lowly Idaho storm back from a 10-point deficit.
"Challenging them is the only thing we can do," DeCuire said. "Challenge the group. Challenge myself. Be the best coach I can be next week that I've been all year and hope (this) week my guys show up and play their best basketball."
