MISSOULA — Kylie Becker hit a walk-off home in sixth inning to give the Montana softball team a 10-1 win over Idaho State Saturday at Grizzly Softball Field.
The win helped the Grizzlies save face after being swept by the Bengals Friday.
The Grizzlies (17-18, 5-4 BSC) collected 10 hits, plating multiple runners against all three pitchers the Bengals (19-20, 3-6 BSC) sent out to the circle.
"We talked about the detail, about working together to get the most out of what we’re all trying to do,” said UM coach Melanie Meuchel, who watched as eight of her nine batters during the game had at least one hit.
“This team doesn’t give up. This team has a lot of fight. Knowing we weren’t who we wanted to be yesterday, we knew we could control that today."
Missoula native Brooklyn Weisgram had a two-run double in the game.
Dana Butterfield threw a three-hitter for her team-high 10th complete game and her eighth win. She struck out three and gave up just one run, on an RBI infield single in the top of the third, against the same team that pounded out 26 hits in Friday’s doubleheader.
“Dana came out and threw very aggressive with a lot of command of what she wanted to do. It was just pure competition. She competed for us today and had great outcomes,” said Meuchel, whose team played error-free defense.
“Our defense had Dana’s back and got some outs as well. We just played hard.”
Becker and Cami Sellers both had two hits and three RBIs. Becker’s three RBIs matched her career high.
On Friday Montana dropped a pair of games to Idaho State. The Bengals held off a comeback attempt by the Grizzlies to win the opener 7-6, then cruised to a 10-1 win in the day’s second game.
Montana’s loss in Game 1 snapped its four-game winning streak. The Grizzlies’ loss in Game 2 was only the third time in program history Montana has been run-ruled by a Big Sky opponent in Missoula.
Montana never held a lead on Friday, giving up multiple runs in the top of the first in both games.
“We had the fight, we had the determination, we had the love, but I don’t know if we had the discipline we needed,” Meuchel said.
“We got a little outside of ourselves at times during the day, and it caught up with us.”
—UM sports information
