Montana State's women's golf team took fourth while Montana finished seventh at the Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda on Tuesday. 

Kelly Hooper finished second overall for Montana State with a 1-over 70-72-75-217 to lead the Bobcats to the fourth-place finish. 

Sophomore Kylie Esh, a Loyola Sacred Heart graduate, finished tied for 10th to lead the Grizzlies. Esh shot a 75-76-75-226 for a 10-over par finish. Madalyn Ardueser of Eastern Washington won the women's individual title with a 6-under 71-70-69-210. 

Cal Poly won the team title with a 21-over 885, just edging out Eastern Washington which finished with 888. Rocky Mountain College finished tied for eighth at 995. 

