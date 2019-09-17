Montana State's women's golf team took fourth while Montana finished seventh at the Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda on Tuesday.
Kelly Hooper finished second overall for Montana State with a 1-over 70-72-75-217 to lead the Bobcats to the fourth-place finish.
Sophomore Kylie Esh, a Loyola Sacred Heart graduate, finished tied for 10th to lead the Grizzlies. Esh shot a 75-76-75-226 for a 10-over par finish. Madalyn Ardueser of Eastern Washington won the women's individual title with a 6-under 71-70-69-210.
Cal Poly won the team title with a 21-over 885, just edging out Eastern Washington which finished with 888. Rocky Mountain College finished tied for eighth at 995.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.