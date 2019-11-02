Senior June Eastwood finished eighth and freshman Beatrix Frissell placed 10th on Saturday at the Big Sky Conference Cross Country Championships at snow-covered Boomerang Golf Course in Greeley, Colorado.
Both earned All-Big Sky honors for their finishes, the first time the Grizzlies have had two top-10 finishers since 2010.
“I was hoping for top-10 finishes, and that’s where they ended up,” said first-year coach Clint May.
“Bea had to move up maybe five places over the final mile. June was pretty much between seventh and ninth place from maybe a half mile on.”
The Montana women finished sixth, with Eastwood and Frissell the only Grizzlies in the top 35. The men’s team finished 11th. No Grizzlies cracked the top 50.
Northern Arizona, as expected, swept the women’s and men’s team titles. Idaho and Southern Utah finished second and third in the women’s race, Weber State and Montana State in the men’s race.
May and his women’s team traveled to Greeley with hopes of breaking into the top three, but it didn’t happen.
Scoring for the Grizzlies behind Eastwood (18:25) and Frissell (18:39) on the 5-kilometer course were Samantha Engebretsen (19:49) in 39th, Emily Pittis (19:54) in 41st and Hannah Wylie (19:57) in 42nd.
With Ben Vanderbosch running despite a sinus infection and gutting his way to an 84th-place finish, the Grizzlies were lacking anyone in the top 50.
Hunter May (29:10) placed 51st on the 8-kilometer course, Kyle Peterson (29:18) 55th and Will Dauenhauer (29:37) 62nd.
The team’s fourth- and fifth-place runners were both freshmen who made the travel squad through team time trial. Truman Cowan (30:07) was 70th, Maxwell Scott (30:38) finished 73rd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.