MISSOULA — A 79th minute goal from Kendall Furrow helped the Montana women's soccer team win its first regular season Big Sky title since 2014.
Montana topped Eastern Washington on the road in the contest 1-0 and finished undefeated in conference play. The win moved the Grizzlies to the top of the table with 20 points and they finish with a 7-5-6 regular season record (6-0-3 Big Sky), which is the first undefeated conference record since for Montana since 2014.
The Eagles, who had a chance to sew up the regular season title in match over Sacramento State on Sunday, will be the third seed.
The Grizzlies will head into the Big Sky soccer tournament as the top seed and will have a first round bye. Montana will face off against either No. 4 seed Northern Colorado or No. 5 Northern Arizona in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.
Sacramento State will be the second seeded team and Eastern Washington will face Portland State, the No. 6 seed.
Furrow, a redshirt freshman defender from Fort Collins, Colorado, headed it in off a corner kick 78:02 into the game. It was just Montana's second corner kick of the game.
Junior Avery Adams notched the assist on the play and handled both corners for the Grizzlies on Wednesday afternoon. Adams' only other corner came less than 10 minutes earlier as Montana was finally able to start cracking the tough Eastern Washington defense.
The goal was just the second of Furrow's career and her first game winner. Adams' assist was the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native's third of the year.
Montana had three shots on goal and five shots total. Goalkeeper Claire Howard had the 26th shutout of her career in the win, which extends a program record for clean sheets. She had one save as well, leaving her season total
The Eagles had seven shots, but just one on goal. Eastern Washington did have 13 corners, however, including eight in the second half of play.
Montana is looking for its second-straight NCAA tournament appearance. The Grizzlies, who won the Big Sky tournament last season to receive the conference's auto-bid, fell to Washington State in the first round a year ago.
Jordan Hansen, Missoulian
