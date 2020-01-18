Montana All-Big Sky junior Julia Ronney picked up her first win of the season as the Montana women's tennis team gave the Minnesota Golden Gophers all they could handle in a 6-1 loss to the visitors from the Big Ten Conference on Saturday at The Peak.
The Grizzlies fell to 0-3 after dropping a doubleheader to Utah on Friday, while the Gophers picked up their first win of the season to move to 1-0. Utah and Minnesota will now cap the weekend in Missoula with a neutral-site dual at the Peak on Sunday at 8 a.m.
The Griz showed no signs of being out-matched by the Gophers, splitting two of the three matches to nearly pull off an upset in the doubles round and forcing two singles matches into a third set.
"I think the intensity went up. Just looking at how they were moving, they were hitting it a little bit sharper, being more engaged in how they were competing, and obviously, that makes a huge difference," said head coach Steve Ascher.
After a slow start in the first singles set, Ronney flipped an internal switch and bounced back for a three-set (1-6, 6-3, 7-5) win over senior Tina Kreinis, who was ranked as high as No. 95 in the nation as a junior. The win avenges Ronney's three-set loss to Kreinis last season when the Griz faced the Gophers in Minneapolis.
"It looked like she made that decision in the second set that, hey, 'I'm going to compete today. I'm going to make this happen, I'm going to will myself to win this,' and she did. I feel like she did a really good job at the end, playing freely and completing the match," said Ascher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.