The Montana women's tennis team finished its four-game road trip 0-for-Arizona with a pair of losses Saturday in the Grand Canyon State.
In their final match of the road trip, the Griz dropped a 4-0 decision to Arizona in Tucson. The Griz failed to win a team point in their four matches on the trip.
Arizona won the doubles point with a pair of straight-set wins, then took three singles matches in straight sets as well to drop the Griz to 1-10 for the season.
Montana opened the day with a 4-0 loss to San Francisco.
The Dons won both of the doubles matches that were completed to secure that point, then took wins in singles at Nos. 2, 4 and 3 to close out the match. The Griz failed to win a set in any of the completed matches, although UM's Julia Ronney, at No. 1, led Mya Bui 4-6, 6-2, 2-1 when play was halted.
The Griz return to action Friday when they host Portland.
