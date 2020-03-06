The Portland Pilots shut out the Montana women's tennis team 6-1 in a nonconference match Friday afternoon at The Peak.

Montana's Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan won their match 6-4 over Jelena Lukic and Neli Sunjic at No. 1 doubles, but the Pilots took the next two matches to win the doubles point.

The Pilots won singles matches at the first four positions to secure the win. Oosterbaan and Maria Goheen extended their opponents to three sets before falling. Montana's lone win was secured by Alex Walker in a super-breaker at the No. 6 position.

The Griz, who fell to 1-11, host Montana State on Sunday at 9 a.m. at The Peak. 

