The Portland Pilots shut out the Montana women's tennis team 6-1 in a nonconference match Friday afternoon at The Peak.
Montana's Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan won their match 6-4 over Jelena Lukic and Neli Sunjic at No. 1 doubles, but the Pilots took the next two matches to win the doubles point.
The Pilots won singles matches at the first four positions to secure the win. Oosterbaan and Maria Goheen extended their opponents to three sets before falling. Montana's lone win was secured by Alex Walker in a super-breaker at the No. 6 position.
The Griz, who fell to 1-11, host Montana State on Sunday at 9 a.m. at The Peak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.