The Montana women's tennis team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-2 win over Grand Canyon University out of the Western Athletic Conference in Missoula on Saturday morning.
The Grizzlies improved to 1-3 while pushing the Lopes down to 0-3.
Montana started out hot after winning two out of three matches in doubles play.
Lauren Dunlap and Alex Walker won at the number three spot on the doubles roster, helping Montana get to an early lead.
On court one, Julia Ronney and Olivia Oosterbaan clinched the round for the Griz with a 6-4 win over GCU's Occhipinti/Buhr pair to seal the opening point for Montana.
Montana was led by Ronney, an All-Big Sky junior, who won her singles match in a quick two-set fashion.
"She is just doing what she does," said head coach Steve Ascher. "And she's getting a little bit better and more mature every time."
On court three, Maria Goheen won in straight sets to clinch the win.
The Grizzlies' next action will be Feb. 8 in East Lansing, Michigan, taking on the Michigan State Spartans.
